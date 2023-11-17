Dundee United prospect Ross Graham hails golf prodigy cousin amid ‘mutual respect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United prospect Ross Graham hails golf prodigy cousin amid ‘mutual respect’

Connor Graham is one of the rising stars of Scottish golf.

By Alan Temple
Ross Graham of Dundee United, left, and Connor Graham, golf prodigy
Ross, left, and cousin Connor Graham are making their way in different sports. Images: SNS / Shutterstock.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham has spoken of the “mutual respect” he enjoys with golf prodigy cousin Connor Graham.

Connor, 17, is one of the hottest prospects in Scottish golf, with the Blairgowrie boy crowned the youngest ever Scottish Men’s Open Champion earlier this year.

The milestones kept coming when he represented Great Britain and Ireland at the Walker Cup — another record — and helped Europe to a stunning 20.5-9.5 victory at the Junior Ryder Cup in Rome.

Ross, a Scotland under-21 internationalist, knows all about the pressures and demands of crafting a career in professional sport, and has witnessed Connor’s talents on the course up close.

Connor Graham tees off during day two of the 2023 Walker Cup at St Andrews
Connor Graham tees off during day two of the 2023 Walker Cup at St Andrews. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire.

“Although they are two very different sports, there are similarities,” said Graham. “There’s a mutual respect there.

“Connor is playing golf at a high level and I am playing football at a high level, so there’s a respect and appreciation for that. We both have to look after ourselves on the pitch and on the golf course.

“I can tell you from experience, I’m nowhere near as good as him with the sticks!

“I’m fairly close with his family so we have been out on the golf course together plenty of times. They’re more a golf family and mine is more a football family, so we all bounce off each other well.”

He added: “The Junior Ryder Cup and the Walker Cup were great achievements. It was great to see him playing in both. I watched the Ryder Cup and I was at the Walker Cup on the Sunday.

“I walked with him over the two rounds. It was amazing seeing those players up close; you don’t get the chance very often.”

Ross Graham win an aerial challenge for Dundee United
Ross Graham win an aerial challenge. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

Considered one of the best golfers within the dressing room at Tannadice, Graham smiled: “I’m alright, I don’t like to blow my own trumpet! But guys at his level play a different game. When you compare them to us, it is night and day.”

Stepping in

Continuing the multi-sport theme, Graham is fresh from watching a game of foot-tennis between teammates Chris Mochrie and Flynn Duffy as he sits down with the press corps at United’s St Andrews base.

“I wasn’t playing today but I was watching and it was a poor standard between Chrissy and Duff,” he laughs.

A faux-outraged Mochrie is within earshot.

Ross Graham in action for Dundee United at Peterhead.
Ross Graham, No.6, was unlucky not to find the net against Peterhead in the previous round of this competition. Image: SNS

And both youngsters will hope for the opportunity to impress when United travel to Falkirk on SPFL Trust Trophy duty.

Graham has performed admirably when given a run in the first-team this season. Indeed, in a peculiar quirk, the Tangerines are yet to concede a single goal when he has been on the pitch in 2023/24.

However, patience has been required, with the form of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt largely restricting him to the role of deputy.

“You don’t have a leg to stand on when boys in front of you are doing really well,” acknowledged Graham. “Competition in every position is really high.

“Hopefully, when I have been given chances I have shown the gaffer I’m capable of stepping in.”

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Declan Gallagher has been outstanding for United. Image: SNS

Discussing the impact of Gallagher and Holt on his own game, Graham added: “Both are really good guys.

“They have both played at a really high level, as well. Gall’s a full international — so when you’re in my position, you can only learn from them. I try to do that on the pitch, as well as looking at how professional they are.”

Shot at silverware

Although, by boss Jim Goodwin’s own admission, this competition is the least pressing of United’s three remaining priorities, a proud 17-game unbeaten run is on the line, as well as a tangible crack at silverware.

“When you’ve come as far as we have done you want to go all the way,” Graham added. “It’s a trophy and not many players get the chance to win those. You have to take every chance you can.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin predicts John McGlynn message to Falkirk stars as Dundee United face side…
Jim Goodwin, left, and John McGlynn have both served up attacking sides
Why Dundee United visit to free-flowing Falkirk promises goals galore
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham, left, on Scotland U21 duty while, right, he showcases his trademark celebration
Kai Fotheringham lifts lid on Dundee United goal celebration as Scotland U21 new boy…
Dundee United and Raith Rovers are battling it out at the top of the Championship. Images: SNS.
Are Raith Rovers credible title contenders to unbeaten Dundee United?
Mathew Cudjoe, left, and Dundee United captain Ross Docherty
Dundee United ace Mathew Cudjoe ready to impress against Falkirk while 'no risk' Ross…
Kai Fotheringham, left, and Jim Goodwin share a joke following a Dundee United fixture
Jim Goodwin recalls Kai Fotheringham first impression as Dundee United youngster is given Scotland…
United fans were everywhere on that momentous day in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Rarely seen pictures show Dundee United fans packed in 'sardine city' Dens Park for…
Craig Sibbald, Glenn Middleton, Chris Mochrie and Declan Gallagher celebrate Dundee United's late win at Dunfermline. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United and Raith Rovers made of same stern stuff - but…
Jon Daly shows off the FAI Cup following St Patrick's Athletic's triuimph
Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly claims first managerial honour as ex-Dee striker’s opener…
Ross Millen of Raith Rovers and Dundee United's Chris Mochrie
Dundee United v Raith Rovers: The stunning never-say-die stats of Championship title rivals

Conversation