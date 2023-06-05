Connor Graham: The back-story and Dundee United connection of Blairgowrie and Scotland’s rising star of golf

Perthshire golfing prodigy, Connor Graham, has secured his first big amateur win.

The 16-year-old Blairgowrie Golf Club member was crowned the youngest ever Scottish Men’s Open Champion at Meldrum House, Aberdeenshire on Sunday.

Courier Sport examines the rising star’s golf journey so far, his sporting family (which includes a professional footballer as a cousin) and his chances of making it in the professional game.

How big a deal is Graham’s weekend triumph?

Very.

Both in terms of the manner of the victory, the quality of the field and the pedigree of the event.

Graham was near the top of the leaderboard throughout the four-round stroke play tournament but it was the style with which he sealed the deal that was most impressive.

A seven under par last round 63, which included seven birdies and an eagle, was an emphatic way to finish.

It put him four shots clear of second placed South African, Altin Van Der Merwe.

The tournament boasts an illustrious list of past winners including the likes of Colin Montgomerie, Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, Tommy Fleetwood and Bernard Gallacher.

It always attracts a stellar international field, with Liam Johnston the last Scottish winner back in 2017.

What’s the Graham family background?

A sporty one.

Dad, Stuart, is a very good golfer. He was a young professional at Dunbar and still plays off a plus handicap.

All three of his boys are golf daft – Gregor, Archie and Connor – and have been familiar faces at their home club, Blairgowrie, since they were old enough to pick up a plastic club on the Wee Course.

Big brother, Gregor, was in contention to win last week’s Scottish Men’s himself, but fell away in the final round.

He was in college in Texas until last year but has returned home to further his golf career after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Last year, while Gregor was emerging victorious an international event in the Netherlands, Connor posted his biggest win prior to the Scottish Men’s, the R&A’s Junior Open at Monifieth.

It’s not just golf in the Graham family though is it?

Indeed. There’s football as well.

Connor was a good player but golf became the priority in his early teens.

His uncle, Ross, was the chairman of Forfar Athletic for a while.

Before that he’d been a part-time professional with East Fife, Arbroath, Brechin City and Montrose.

Ross jnr, Connor’s cousin, is a central defender with Dundee United and a former Scotland under-21 international.

A young Blairgowrie golfer bursting onto the scene. We’ve heard that storyline before, haven’t we?

Blair has one of the strongest junior sections in the country (not to mention three magnificent courses to play on).

In 2014, Bradley Neil won The Amateur Championship at Royal Portrush, and with it came a place at that year’s Open and The Masters a few months later, where the then teenager was befriended by Rory McIlroy.

He was also taken under the wing of Justin Rose.

Stuart and Ross snr were in the Blairgowrie contingent who flew out to Augusta that memorable week and Bradley plays a big part in mentoring both Connor and Gregor these days, as well as still pursuing his own professional career.

That’s one big box ticked for the summer and we’re just into June. What other goals will Connor have for 2023?

The Amateur Championship at Hillside and Southport & Ainsdale starts in a fortnight so hopefully Connor’s form is peaking just at the right time.

For a 16-year-old to win that would be a big ask but is it fated to happen given his connections with Neil and the fact that this year’s Open is taking place at Royal Liverpool, where he played in 2014?

Connor Graham 🤝 Calum Scott In contention for the Walker Cup Squad 🇬🇧🇮🇪🏌️‍♂️ https://t.co/5uHTt0q0OS — Scottish Golf (@ScottishGolf) December 16, 2022

The most realistic target for Connor is qualification for the GB&I Walker Cup team at St Andrews in September.

He has already been selected for an initial 19-strong squad and this latest achievement will strengthen his case considerably.

Is it realistic to expect Connor to become a star of the professional game?

The transition from very good, exceptional even, amateur golfer to one who can make a living on tour, never mind become one of the top pros, is notoriously difficult.

Countless ‘next big things’ have fallen away.

And, let’s face it, this isn’t a golden era for Scots.

Opportunities can present themselves that prove too good to turn down – as was the case with Neil when he won The Amateur at 18 – but if Connor continues progressing at a steady rate, the likely plan is for him to finish at Blairgowrie High School then head to one of the best universities in the States.

It’s not for everyone but he has spoken about going down that route in the past.

With a good family behind him, a support network at Blairgowrie and former Open champion, Paul Lawrie, in his corner, Connor has strong foundations in place.

Huge congrats to @paullawriefound ambassador Connor Graham who won the Scottish men’s open today shooting a final round 63 to win by four shots 👏 pic.twitter.com/iEG4bOaT4Z — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) June 4, 2023

Lawrie said last year: “We’d had mostly professional players as ambassadors for the Foundation but wanted to get back to supporting amateurs.

“We saw Connor and he was perfect for what we want to do.

“There’s a long way to go and he’s still growing, he’s just 15. But man, what a player he is already, he hits the ball so well.

“We’ll do everything we can to help him reach his potential.”

The curls that burst out below Connor’s cap and brought a young Rory McIlroy to mind have been chopped off.

No young golfer should be burdened with expectations of reaching a four-time Major winner’s once-in-generation level.

Let’s not get too carried away.

But describing Connor Graham as the next potential Scottish golfing star certainly isn’t without substance.