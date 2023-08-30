Thousands expected in St Andrews for amateur golf’s most prestigious event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands expected in St Andrews for amateur golf’s most prestigious event

The Walker Cup, described as the Ryder Cup of amateur golf, takes place at the Old Course this weekend.

By Claire Warrender
Thousands of golf fans are expected to descend on St Andrews from Friday as the Walker Cup swings into action.

Described as the Ryder Cup of amateur golf, the prestigious competition sees 10 of the best male players from Great Britain and Ireland battle it out with a United States team.

Among them will be Forfar’s Stuart Wilson, 44, who is captaining the home team for the second time.

He is one of two Tayside golfers involved in the weekend event, with 16-year-old Connor Graham, from Blairgowrie, set to become the youngest player in Walker Cup history.

Connor Graham triumphed in the Junior Open in 2022. Image: Matthew Lewis/R&A

The tournament is held every second year and this is the first time it’s been held at St Andrews iconic Old Course since 1975.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the competition’s first UK match, also played on the Old Course.

Famous names have taken part

The Walker Cup has acted as a springboard for some of golf’s biggest names.

The USA’s Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler, as well as Britain’s Sandy Lyle, Colin Montgomerie and Justin Rose all played in the championship before turning pro.

Tiger Woods on Swilcan Bridge during The Open in St Andrews last year. Image: Shutterstock.

And Wilson is hopeful of a home victory this year.

He said: “In any sport home advantage is a big thing, so it’s definitely something we’ll play on.”

When does the Walker Cup in St Andrews start?

The tournament begins with a free opening ceremony at the Old Course on Friday, from 5pm to 6pm.

No tickets are needed for the event, which will introduce the players and includes a flag-raising.

On Saturday, morning play begins between 8.30am and 9am, with afternoon sessions starting at 1.45pm.

Meanwhile, Sunday morning sessions start between 8am and 8.30am, with afternoon play teeing off at 1.15pm.

A closing ceremony takes place at the end of Sunday’s play.

Ticket information

Tickets are still available for both Saturday and Sunday, although hospitality tickets are sold out.

A one day ticket costs £25, and a ticket for both days can be bought for £35.

Further information is available on the R&A website.

