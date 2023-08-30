Thousands expected in St Andrews for amateur golf’s most prestigious event

Thousands of golf fans are expected to descend on St Andrews from Friday as the Walker Cup swings into action.

Described as the Ryder Cup of amateur golf, the prestigious competition sees 10 of the best male players from Great Britain and Ireland battle it out with a United States team.

Among them will be Forfar’s Stuart Wilson, 44, who is captaining the home team for the second time.

He is one of two Tayside golfers involved in the weekend event, with 16-year-old Connor Graham, from Blairgowrie, set to become the youngest player in Walker Cup history.

The tournament is held every second year and this is the first time it’s been held at St Andrews iconic Old Course since 1975.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the competition’s first UK match, also played on the Old Course.

Famous names have taken part

The Walker Cup has acted as a springboard for some of golf’s biggest names.

The USA’s Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler, as well as Britain’s Sandy Lyle, Colin Montgomerie and Justin Rose all played in the championship before turning pro.

And Wilson is hopeful of a home victory this year.

He said: “In any sport home advantage is a big thing, so it’s definitely something we’ll play on.”

When does the Walker Cup in St Andrews start?

The tournament begins with a free opening ceremony at the Old Course on Friday, from 5pm to 6pm.

No tickets are needed for the event, which will introduce the players and includes a flag-raising.

On Saturday, morning play begins between 8.30am and 9am, with afternoon sessions starting at 1.45pm.

Meanwhile, Sunday morning sessions start between 8am and 8.30am, with afternoon play teeing off at 1.15pm.

A closing ceremony takes place at the end of Sunday’s play.

Ticket information

Tickets are still available for both Saturday and Sunday, although hospitality tickets are sold out.

A one day ticket costs £25, and a ticket for both days can be bought for £35.

Further information is available on the R&A website.