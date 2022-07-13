Brilliant Blairgowrie teen Connor Graham wins the R&A Junior Open in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brilliant Blairgowrie teen Connor Graham wins the R&A Junior Open in style

By Steve Scott
July 13 2022, 6.46pm Updated: July 13 2022, 6.50pm
Connor Graham tees off at the third hole in the final round of the Junior Open.
Blairgowrie’s brilliant talent Connor Graham romped to an impressive five-shot victory in the R&A Junior Open, the biggest win of his already impressive career.

The 15-year-old from the Rosemount club had a second successive five-under 67 at Monifieth Links to claim the prestigious title.

Connor had a two-shot lead on favourite Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat of Thailand going into the final round but pulled away with three birdies and an eagle in his final round. He didn’t record a bogey in the final 36 holes of the 54-hole event.

‘It’s a great feeling’

“It’s a great feeling to come out on top in such a big event,” said Connor. “TK’s obviously a very good player and it feels good to perform well against him and other good players.

“This win ranks very high just because of the way I performed here. I didn’t drop a shot today under the pressure, so I’m really pleased about that.”

Chantananuwat is also 15 and became the youngest player in history to win a world ranked tournament, the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup, on the Asian Tour earlier this year. He was also courted by the rebel LIV Golf Tour and played in their opening event at Centurion last month.

But he was unable to keep pace with Connor, after both picked up three shots in the first four holes.

Watched by 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie, who has appointed Connor as an ambassador for his Foundation, the young Scot’s eagle at the fourth maintained his two-shot advantage.

The gap became three when the Thai bogeyed the sixth. It went out to four when Connor responded with a birdie at the seventh, chipping in from 40 feet off the green.

Another birdie at the tenth allowed the Blairgowrie teenager to coast to victory with solid pars the rest of the way.

He finished with a hugely impressive 13-under total of 203. Chantananuwat held on for second place on eight-underm, while Canada’s Eric Zhao finished four shots further back in third.

‘The front nine was crucial’

“The front nine was crucial because I could have easily dropped a shot or two to let him in,” said Connor. “But I kept my foot down and holed that pitch shot at seven to keep the momentum going.”

“I was glad to see that go in because it gave me a four shot lead. I needed that because the back nine was playing hard into the wind.

“It was pretty special to see Paul come out and watch me play. I’m one of his ambassadors, and he’s helped me a lot in getting my golf to the next level.”

Connor won four times in 2021 and reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Amateur at just 14. This is his first win of 2022. He was second in the prestigious Lytham Trophy and seventh at the St Andrews Links Trophy.

Scotland’s Grace Crawford, the Scottish Women’s Open Strokeplay and R&A Girls champion from North Berwick, finished second in the girl’s section of the Junior Open behind Rosie Bee Kim of England.

The Junior Open is usually held every other year at a venue close to the Open Championship. It had not been held since 2018 after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Connor joins previous winners Patrick Reed (2006), who would go on to be Masters champion and a Ryder Cup star. Another Scot, David Inglis of the Glencorse club in Edinburgh, won the inaugural event in 1999.

