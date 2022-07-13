3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup

By Craig Cairns
July 13 2022, 9.30pm
Raith Rovers took on Peterhead at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers got their season off to a confident start with a 6-0 win over Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup at Stark’s Park.

A first-half bicycle kick from Dylan Easton on his competitive debut for the club – for which he wore the captain’s armband – opened the scoring.

Raith’s second was initially credited to him but his shot appeared to be going wide before Paul Dixon deflected it goalwards.

Easton added his second, and Raith’s third, after the break.

That was followed by goals from Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Aidan Connolly on a night when Rovers could have scored many more.

Thin squads

Like many other sides, Ian Murray has entered this competition with an incomplete squad.

The manager has made no secret of his pursuit of central defenders and recently revealed the club is looking to markets such as Scandanavia.

Scott Brown started in central defence alongside Christophe Berra. With the home side enjoying the majority of the possession, it worked well.

Nominally a box-to-box midfielder, Brown was able to carry the ball out of defence and link with midfield.

While this may have worked, and may do for the next two matches, it may prove more of an issue when the side completes its Group A schedule versus Aberdeen.

Raith’s bench in particular highlighted the lack of depth to the squad.

Substitute goalkeeper Robbie Thomson was joined by Luke Mahady (18), Quinn Coulson (18), Greig Young (19) and Adam Masson (17).

Kieran Mitchell started in the absence of suspended Dario Zanatta and the 18-year-old was unlucky not to cap off a very good performance with a goal.

Raith’s light squad is nothing compared to Peterhead who named only one substitute.

Dylan Easton

It’s really difficult not to be excited about this signing. On his first match – a friendly versus Dunbar – he pinged in a trademark long-range effort.

Here on his competitive debut, in a crowded area, he casually returned a cross over his shoulder and past the keeper via a bicycle kick to open the scoring.

The playmaker is confident and has the ability to match the swagger – performing a number of other turns and tricks throughout the 90 minutes.

He has been given a fairly deep role by Murray. During the first couple of preseason friendlies Easton was the link between midfield and attack in a 4-3-3.

More recently he has played as part of a midfield two – this time alongside holder Sam Stanton – but that doesn’t stop him from pushing up on occasion.

Raith Rovers summer signing Dylan Easton.
Easton’s deeper positioning allows him to turn players in midfield before driving at the defence.

Performances like this one will be worth the admission fee alone this season.

Set-pieces

Murray and his assistant Scott Agnew came to Stark’s with a clear game plan in mind.

Some of their performances in preseason were reminiscent of what was on show from their Airdrie side over the last few years.

Something else they appear to have been working on is clever set-piece routines.

It was evident for two of the four fantastic goals scored in the final preseason friendly versus Alloa.

 

It was in evidence again versus Peterhead, with two early on almost catching out the opposition.

These didn’t lead to anything but one did in the second half, allowing Easton to net his second of the game.

When the clever ones don’t work they still have the likes of Christophe Berra and Dick to aim for.

‘No silver spoon stuff’ start allowed Raith Rovers new boy Scott Brown to bounce back after ‘getting caught up’ at St Johnstone

