3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties brush Cowdenbeath aside with 3-0 win at Gayfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties brush Cowdenbeath aside with 3-0 win at Gayfield

By Scott Lorimer
July 13 2022, 9.39pm Updated: July 13 2022, 9.42pm
The Arbroath players celebrate Dylan Paterson's opener.
The Arbroath players celebrate Dylan Paterson's opener.

Arbroath swept Cowdenbeath aside with a convincing 3-0 win at Gayfield.

The result sees the Lichties maintain their position at the top of Premier Sports Group E.

The Blue Brazil sit four leagues beneath the Angus side and the gulf in quality was clear as the home side controlled the majority of the match.

They punished the Fifers with goals at either side of the break.

Former Cowdenbeath keeper was Cammy Gill could have been counted among the 900 spectators as he had next to nothing to trouble him in the Arbroath goal

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from a slick Arbroath performance.

Attacking threat

If Saturday was all about the Lichties’ defence, Wednesday gave the side a chance to flex its attacking muscles.

Dale Hilson led the line with support from veteran Bobby Linn, Michael McKenna and youngster Dylan Paterson in the first half.

Dale Hilson

All four had early shots at goal and it didn’t take too long to make the breakthrough with 22-year-old Paterson firing a shot into an empty net on the 17th minute after Linn saw his effort saved.

The Lichties doubled their lead on 41 minutes through Colin Hamilton. Nicky Low floated a sublime ball to the back post for the left back to head past Mason McCready.

After the break Luke Donnelly and Kieran Shanks were introduced as they looked to stake their claim in the side.

Dylan Paterson

And Donnelly was on hand to make it three on 61 minutes when fellow substitutes David Gold passed to him inside the box before he curled a shot into the far corner.

Twenty shots rained down on the Blue Brazil goal with seven on target.

The only disappointment of the evening was that the couldn’t manage more than three.

Dylan Paterson

Could this be Dylan Paterson’s year at Arbroath?

The young attacking midfielder spent last season on loan at Bo’Ness Athletic and Stirling Albion.

It’s early days but the youngster has bagged two goals in two games and made a real mark on the side.

Paterson played out wide on the right and looked to get involved at every opportunity, not afraid to put a foot in for his side.

He also whipped in a few dangerous balls which were almost capitalised on, impressing for the full 90 minutes.

He has certainly caught the eye of the Gayfield faithful, if he has similarly impressed Dick Campbell the youngster could be like a new signing for the side.

Strong side but reinforcements required

The Lichties made five changes to the side which shocked Premiership St Mirren at the weekend.

While there was some room for manoeuvre and an opportunity to give some a rest, the squad is still a little bit shorter than the Arbroath gaffer would like.

There’s no doubt that they still have a strong team with some of the best players in the Championship but there are not too many options should injuries or suspensions mount up.

The Arbroath manager team of Dick and assistant Ian 'Pink' Campbell.
The Arbroath manager team of Dick and assistant Ian ‘Pink’ Campbell.

Dick and Ian Campbell have indicated they are still looking to bring in more new faces before the league kicks off on July 30.

The club are still running the rule over a few players in regards to permanent signings before the loanees begin to arrive.

The squad currently sits at 18 and work is well under way to bring that number up to around the 22 mark.

Legendary Arbroath boss Dick Campbell to make arts debut with Craig Levein at Edinburgh Fringe

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]