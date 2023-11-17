EVE MUIRHEAD: European Championship predictions as Scotland have strong double medal curling chance on home ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: European Championship predictions as Scotland have strong double medal curling chance on home ice

Perth will be hosting the Euro B event.

Can Rebecca Morrison and Bruce Mouat lead Scotland to Euro success on home ice?
Can Rebecca Morrison and Bruce Mouat lead Scotland to Euro success on home ice? Images: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

The curling spotlight will be shining brightly on Scotland over the next week.

For the first time since 2016, we’re hosting the European Championships.

It was at Braehead back then, when our team got the bronze, and now we’re up in Aberdeen.

Before I start my Eurosport commentating duties, I’ll be in Perth to throw the first stone on Saturday to officially open the B event, which is taking place at the Dewar’s centre.

My old coach, Dave Hay, is on the organising committee and I know that everything will be set-up perfectly for the curlers.

Fingers crossed, this will start the ball rolling for the Scottish Championships to come back ‘home’ and for the main Europeans to be held in Perth one day.

Admission is free and it’s a great opportunity to see top class curling.

There will be athletes competing here who will be at the top of the sport a few years later.

You only have to look at how things stand just now.

The Italian men and women had to work their way up from B to A and now the men are number one in the World and the women are in the top 10.

Favourites

I’d have to make Team Retornaz favourites to win gold – just ahead of our own Team Mouat.

That’s purely on form.

They’ve just won two Grand Slams and you couldn’t ask for more than that going into the first major international championship of the season.

Joel Retornaz has got better and better – this will be his 15th Euro appearance.

With Italy hosting the next Winter Olympics he’s going to have to get used to dealing with big pressure!

Everything will be building to that.

And here’s a great fact – if (when) he competes at Milano-Cortina in 2026 he’ll become the first athlete to take part in two home Games.

He started his Olympic journey at Turin in 2006.

That would be an incredible achievement in itself.

Bruce Mouat and the boys haven’t been firing on all cylinders this season but they’re what I’d called a ‘championship’ team these days.

That means I’m expecting them to raise their level for this one – especially as it’s on home ice.

They were understandably gutted when the Glasgow World Championships had to be cancelled because of Covid and they’ll be so motivated to make sure they give their best in Aberdeen because of that.

And, let’s not forget, they’re the reigning European and World champions.

It’s a very close call between them and the Italians.

And I’d never rule out Team Edin – especially as they reached a Slam final last week.

No Anna Hasselborg

In the women’s event it does feel weird that there will be no Team Hasselborg representing Sweden.

Team Wranaa have only beaten them four times this season but those four times were in the best of seven play-off.

Make no mistake, though, the other medal hopefuls will be delighted Anna and the girls aren’t there.

That makes Team Tirinzoni from Switzerland even stronger favourites.

They’re World number one, reigning champions World Champions and are the team with the aura that nobody else in the field can come close to.

Watch out for Rebecca Morrison’s Scottish rink, though.

They won bronze 12 months ago but they’re a far more established team this time around.

With a home support and home comforts, they’ve got a great chance of getting on the podium again.

