M90 workers leapt from path of drink-driving council support worker’s car

Stacey Robertson drove into roadworks and collided with a lighting unit while more than three times the alcohol limit.

By Jamie McKenzie
The accident happened near the M90 Kelty junction. Image: DC Thomson.
The accident happened near the M90 Kelty junction. Image: DC Thomson.

A drink-driving council support worker collided with a Fife motorway roadworks lighting unit and caused two workers to jump out of the way, a court has heard.

Stacey Robertson previously pled guilty to driving a car southbound on the M90, between Kelty and Halbeath junctions, on June 2 this year after consuming excess alcohol (170mgs/ 50).

She admitted driving carelessly by entering a closed off area, colliding with a portable lighting unit, driving towards road workers causing them to take evasive action and colliding with a central reservation.

Robertson, 45, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Workers jumped out the way

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court it was about 1.40am when two witnesses were working in the closed off part of the road – the central reservation barrier on the M90.

Lanes in both directions were closed to safely allow repairs and traffic was directed to the hard shoulder at a reduced speed of 30mph.

The fiscal depute said the workers heard a loud bang on the road and saw a black Audi within the road closure had collided with the portable lighting unit, used to illuminate the roadworks.

Ms Moffat continued: “It (the car) continued towards where the witnesses were working, causing both to take evasive action and jump over the central reservation and the vehicle came to a stop inside the central reservation”.

One of the workers approached and Robertson attempted to restart the vehicle but could not due to the extent of the damage.

Emergency services were contacted and Robertson was removed from the driver’s seat by the fire service and taken to Victoria Hospital.

A blood sample was taken and she was found to be over the limit.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said his remorseful client is in full-time employment as a support worker with Fife Council.

He said she is currently seeking assistance due to poor mental health and is engaging with support workers to address alcohol misuse.

The solicitor highlighted Robertson has one previous conviction from 2009 for speeding.

Sheriff Craig McSherry imposed a three-month structured deferred sentence, fined her £500 and banned her from driving for six months.

Publication of Robertson’s address is prohibited under a Contempt of Court order.

