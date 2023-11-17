3 reasons you need to get Power of Attorney now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Property

3 reasons you need to get Power of Attorney now

Legal protections are vital if you become incapacitated, and over winter that’s more likely than ever

In partnership with ILAWS
Mature couple getting advice
Getting Power of Attorney sorted will give you peace of mind.

We tend to think time is on our side. There are many things we intend to do but it will be fine to leave it for another day. That leaky tap or missing roof tile can all be dealt with later. Leave it too long though and you’re tackling a flood instead.

This is, perhaps, particularly the case for our legal affairs. We may know that measures such as Power of Attorney are vital but we put off arranging them until we actually need them.

But with winter taking hold the need for legal protections has never been more urgent.

Why now is the time to act on Power of Attorney

Documents being signed
Sorting out Power of Attorney is a simpler process than you might think.

Winter is the most dangerous time of the year

Dark nights, icy pavements and freezing temperatures combine to make this a more perilous time of year. According to the Scottish Parliament Information Centre, hospital bed occupancy tends to rise over the winter months , as viruses spread more freely. A slip, a fall or a nasty bug could easily see you incapacitated and without a POA you could face a range of problems.

Tony Marchi, principal at ILAWS Scotland says: “People think POA is only for someone with dementia. It’s really not. An accident or illness is enough to have someone incapacitated.”

Without it you can be left helpless

Tony adds: “These days you can do nothing without authority. Whereas 20 years ago you could pay a care bill from your wife’s bank account, you just cannot do these things these days. You can be in hospital and you can’t even change your TV package without authority.”

Problems you could face include doctors making your medical decisions without the consent of your loved ones and in some cases medics won’t administer treatment if there is any risk to you, even if your spouse or children wishes them to do so.

The issue is so important that NHS Highland recently ran a campaign urging people to ensure they have POA in place. In a statement, it said: “Granting a Power of Attorney to enable a family member or friend to make decisions for them when they no longer have the mental capacity to do so themselves is as important as making a will.

“Failure to do so can result in long delays in accessing the necessary services and may mean the individual has to stay in hospital, when they no longer need to be there for clinical reasons.”

Putting it off will only create more problems

If you don’t arrange POA now when you are fit and able, it might be too late to arrange one if you become incapacitated. The average waiting time for a Power of Attorney can take several months.

ILAWS is, for a limited time only, arranging Power of Attorneys for a special price of £199 (plus £85 Scottish Court registration fee). It’s a one-off cost too, as the fee applies to the granter of the Power of Attorney and not the one receiving it. So if you grant POA to five people it will cost the same as for one.

The firm offers a no-obligation, free consultation, if you decide it’s not for you then it won’t cost you a penny. But it’s important to act now if you want to take advantage of this offer.

Tony adds: “We’ve got a lot of demand at the moment and spaces are filling up. We can also only offer this for a short time longer and prices will have to rise soon.”

Think about other legal protections too

It’s also important over winter to think about what might happen if a sudden deterioration in your health means you go into care. At the moment the threshold for council support with care home fees is having assets of £32,750 or less and your property counts towards that.  Losing your home is a real threat but legal measures such as a Protected Property Trust or a Transfer can help you avoid this.

Tony continues: “You’ve paid national insurance all your life to make sure you’re cared for in old age but the government can’t fully cover care costs and you can end up being stripped of your assets. It so important to take the steps to avoid these things now.”

At the end of the day, having these legal precautions is about peace of mind. So don’t leave it too late this winter. Now’s the time to act, so you’re protected no matter what happens.

If you would like to arrange a Will, Power of Attorney, a Trust or a Transfer visit ILAWS’ website.

More from Property

Getting Power of Attorney sorted will give you peace of mind.
Stunning Passivhaus lifts top prize at Dundee Institute of Architects Awards
Getting Power of Attorney sorted will give you peace of mind.
Cosy cottage in Fife village where Christmas film was shot has 'hidden' garden
Getting Power of Attorney sorted will give you peace of mind.
Last property available at exclusive Monikie development for sale
A flat on St Johns Place, Montrose will go up for auction
Montrose town centre flat going to auction with opening bid of just £7k
Getting Power of Attorney sorted will give you peace of mind.
DIA Awards: Showcasing the best new architecture in Tayside and Fife
The Toft comes with its own private terrace overlooking Elie beach and the Forth
Incredible Elie home has private terrace overlooking beach and famous Ship Inn as neighbour
Getting Power of Attorney sorted will give you peace of mind.
Inside 'little Fife castle' that's been turned into unique home
An external view of 36 Dunbar Court, on the grounds of Gleneagles Hotel
House on grounds of Gleneagles Hotel on the market for less than £200k
Getting Power of Attorney sorted will give you peace of mind.
Another home below Forth Bridge hits market - but is nearly £250k cheaper than…
Thistle Lane in St Andrews, Fife
Two-bedroom terraced St Andrews home for sale - with price tag of nearly £700k