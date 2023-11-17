Ex-Dundee star Leigh Griffiths provides ‘massive bonus’ as he makes step into coaching

Leigh Griffiths will provide a “massive bonus” to Mandurah City after taking on a player-coach role with the Australian outfit.

City compete in the third tier of Aussie soccer with Griffiths helping the club to a second-placed finish in Football West State League Division One last season.

Now the club are gearing up for their 2024 campaign with former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker John Baird putting his coaching team together.

And that will include former Dundee, Celtic and Scotland striker Griffiths as he makes his first foray into coaching.

The 33-year-old endured a disappointing second spell at Dens Park in 2021 before joining Falkirk and then heading Down Under.

A Mandurah City statement said: “We are pleased to announce our 2024 Mandurah City FC State League Division One Men’s Coaching Staff.

“Again our men will be lead by John Baird and he welcomes to his team assistant coaches Pete Taylor, Zach Headington and player-coach Leigh Griffiths.

“These coaches bring a huge amount of skill, experience and professionalism to the team.”

Head coach Baird added: “I’ve been very fortunate to have good people and coaches around me since I’ve taken on the role as head coach.

“Leigh Griffiths will be joining as player-coach and I think Leigh’s experience and the high level Leigh has played at will be a massive bonus for our players.”