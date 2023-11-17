Ex-Dundee star Leigh Griffiths provides ‘massive bonus’ as he makes step into coaching

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee star Leigh Griffiths provides ‘massive bonus’ as he makes step into coaching

The former Scotland striker has taken on a player-coach role in Australia.

By George Cran
Former Dundee, Scotland and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Image: SNS
Former Dundee, Scotland and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Image: SNS

Leigh Griffiths will provide a “massive bonus” to Mandurah City after taking on a player-coach role with the Australian outfit.

City compete in the third tier of Aussie soccer with Griffiths helping the club to a second-placed finish in Football West State League Division One last season.

Now the club are gearing up for their 2024 campaign with former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker John Baird putting his coaching team together.

And that will include former Dundee, Celtic and Scotland striker Griffiths as he makes his first foray into coaching.

A young Leigh Griffiths goes for goal in 2010. Image: DCT

The 33-year-old endured a disappointing second spell at Dens Park in 2021 before joining Falkirk and then heading Down Under.

A Mandurah City statement said: “We are pleased to announce our 2024 Mandurah City FC State League Division One Men’s Coaching Staff.

“Again our men will be lead by John Baird and he welcomes to his team assistant coaches Pete Taylor, Zach Headington and player-coach Leigh Griffiths.

“These coaches bring a huge amount of skill, experience and professionalism to the team.”

Head coach Baird added: “I’ve been very fortunate to have good people and coaches around me since I’ve taken on the role as head coach.

“Leigh Griffiths will be joining as player-coach and I think Leigh’s experience and the high level Leigh has played at will be a massive bonus for our players.”

