Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee star Leigh Griffiths back in Australia to re-join ex-Dee and Raith Rovers striker as club hails ‘real coup’

By George Cran
March 8 2023, 9.59am Updated: March 9 2023, 6.15am
Former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths.
Former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths. Image: SNS.

Leigh Griffiths is back in semi-professional Australian football after re-signing for Mandurah City.

The former Dundee and Celtic frontman scored twice in two games for the Aussie side in 2022 before returning to the UK.

That was after an underwhelming six months at Falkirk in League One following his departure from Dens Park.

Griffiths was a major star during his first spell with the Dark Blues, scoring 33 goals in 62 appearances, before being bought by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leigh Griffiths in action for Dundee last season.
Leigh Griffiths in action for Dundee last season.

The 32-year-old would then enjoy great success at Parkhead, winning seven league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups as well as earning 22 Scotland caps.

But his career has taken a downturn since a disappointing loan spell at Dens Park and he struggled to find a new club after leaving Australia.

He has now returned to sign a one-year deal with 2022 WA State League 1 champions Mandurah City.

John Baird

The West Australian side are coached by former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker John Baird.

He told the Sun: “Everyone is really excited that Leigh is coming back.

“He was here for five weeks at the end of last season and had a great time.

“The fans loved him in his short time at the club and, just as importantly, he was really popular with the players.

“He enjoyed his time here, we enjoyed having him and it’s great that he’s coming back in.

“The club sees it as a real coup that he’s come back and we can’t wait to see him in a Mandurah City shirt again.

“To bring Leigh back is a credit and a display of the hard work everyone behind the scenes is putting in.

“Leigh’s ability on the pitch is undoubtable. His experience speaks for itself and his signing is an opportunity for him to get back to enjoying his football in a positive and competitive environment.

“I have had Australian internationals contacting me asking to come down and train because they want to see Leigh play.”

Mandurah face Fremantle City this weekend in the final of the Western Australia State League Night Series before taking on Joondalup United in the WA Australia Cup next week.

