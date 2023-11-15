Dundee United ace Mathew Cudjoe ready to impress against Falkirk while ‘no risk’ Ross Docherty approach continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ace Mathew Cudjoe ready to impress against Falkirk while ‘no risk’ Ross Docherty approach continues

Cudjoe will come in for Kai Fotheringham against the Bairns, determined to replicate his early season form.

Mathew Cudjoe, left, and Dundee United captain Ross Docherty
Mathew Cudjoe, left, and Dundee United captain Ross Docherty. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists Mathew Cudjoe is “chomping at the bit” to shine for Dundee United following a two-month spell out of the starting line-up.

The Ghanaian was dismissed against Morton in September and, having served the subsequent two-match ban, suffered an untimely dead leg — affording Kai Fotheringham the opportunity to cement the right-wing position.

Cudjoe has been on the bench for the Tangerines’ last five fixtures.

Nevertheless, the gifted forward has continued to illustrate his ability, most notably teeing up Chris Mochrie’s last-gasp winner against Dunfermline last Friday night.

And with Fotheringham away on international duty with Scotland U21s, Cudjoe will return to the side for this week’s televised SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final against Falkirk, fitness permitting.

Mathew Cudjoe celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Mathew Cudjoe in action. Image: SNS

“Cudj is chomping at the bit to get minutes,” said United boss Jim Goodwin. “We’ll see how he comes through training this week but he’s the obvious replacement with Kai (Fotheringham) on international duty.

“Cudj has played that position really well at the beginning of the season.

“He has gone through a couple of set-backs with suspension and injury, which meant he missed a few games.

“In my head at the moment, Cudjoe will come in on the right-hand side and hopefully show everyone what he is capable of. We know the quality he has after his form at the start of the season.”

Goodwin: We’ll be patient with Doc

However, Goodwin has hinted that club captain Ross Docherty is less likely to feature as United continue to treat his recent groin injury with caution.

Docherty hast’t featured since limping off 19 minutes in to the 2-0 win at Airdrie on October 31.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty limps off injured against AIrdrie
Docherty, right, leaves the field at Airdrie. Image: SNS

“It (the injury) is nothing we are concerned about,” continued Goodwin. “But we are conscious that it has been a frustrating start to the season for Doc (Docherty).

“He is not a player who has ever been injury-prone so we want to make sure when he comes back, he is back for good.

“I certainly won’t be rushing him for Friday. If he feels that he’s good to go in the next couple of days, then we’ll make a decision. But the league is the priority for this season and we need to make sure we have Doc for the duration. We’ll be patient.”

Goodwin will field “strong team” at Falkirk

Indeed, Goodwin will size up a couple of “little niggles” within his squad ahead of the trip to the Falkirk Stadium in, by his own admission, the lowest priority of United’s competitions.

Dundee United's Jim Goodwin is the Championship's manager of the month for October.
Jim Goodwin was named Championship’s manager of the month for October. Image: Richard Wiseman.

However, he fully intends to field a side strong enough to continue their pursuit of silverware.

Goodwin added: “We have one or two members of the squad who have little niggles that will give us a decision to make in the later part of the week. However, we WILL be fielding a strong team. There is no doubt about that.”

