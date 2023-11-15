Belgian waffle cocaine mule caught with modified Xbox in Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Belgian waffle cocaine mule caught with modified Xbox in Perth Prison

Ellis Hardy had his prison sentence extended by two months after admitting having the illegal console behind bars.

By Ross Gardiner
Ellis Hardy had an Xbox which was illegally adapted for internet use.
Ellis Hardy had an Xbox which was illegally adapted for internet use. Image: Police Scotland/ Shutterstock.

A cocaine mule who once smuggled £10 million of drugs in a lorry full of Belgian waffles has admitted having an Xbox with illegal internet access in Perth Prison.

Ellis Hardy appeared by video link at Perth Sheriff Court to plead guilty to having the adapted console in his cell.

Serving a five-year sentence after shifting millions of pounds worth of cocaine hidden in a waffle lorry, Londoner Hardy had been given the games console by another prisoner who was being liberated.

However, it had a secret circuit board allowing forbidden access to the internet.

Prison issue Xbox

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court authorities were instructed to recover the prison-issue Xbox from father-of-five Hardy’s cell.

“It was seized for examination.

“It was discovered it had been used to access services on the internet.”

Inside the console was a “small circuit board” and a wifi card.

“It appears the Xbox belongs to the prison,” he added.

Hardy, 44, from London, admitted that on March 23 he had an internet and wifi-enabled Xbox in prison.

Struggling away from family

Hardy’s solicitor said: “He had an Xbox issued to him by the prison.

“His Xbox, he advises, had broken and another prisoner who was due for release had provided him with the Xbox with the circuit board.

“He accepts he had the item in his possession.

“He was, shortly after this offence, moved to HMP Shotts.”

Ellis Hardy.
Ellis Hardy. Image: Police Scotland.

The solicitor added: “He has been downgraded to a low security prisoner.

“He has gained employment in the wood assembly shed.

“Mr Hardy, whilst in England, has received a number of custodial sentences.

“He has no offences in custody in England.

“This he has found to be an extremely difficult sentence.

“His family stay in London. He has not had a visit with them since he has been incarcerated in Scotland and he has struggled.”

Perth Prison.
Hardy had the XBox in Perth Prison.

Sheriff William Gilchrist granted forfeiture of the console and added two months to Hardy’s sentence.

His earliest date of liberation had been July 26 2026.

Just desserts

Hardy was one of four members of a serious organised crime group jailed last year after £10m of cocaine was found during a raid in Renfrewshire.

The drugs were being smuggled in a lorry which was transporting Belgian waffles.

Hardy, along with his cousin Wayne Smith, James Davidson and David Mullarkey, were intercepted by detectives on a Glasgow industrial estate in June 2019.

Waffle van drug smugglers mugshots - David Mullarkey, Ellis Hardy, James Davidson and Wayne Smith.
Waffle van drug smugglers David Mullarkey, Ellis Hardy, James Davidson and Wayne Smith. Image: Police Scotland.

They had been moving the 30kg high-purity haul from the HGV to a van in the Hillingdon industrial estate, where Mullarkey ran a designer kitchen business.

The lorry did contain £15,000 worth of Belgian waffles but the drugs had been hidden in specially-adapted compartments.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Wilma Thomson.
Five years on Register for Leven woman who sent nude pic to gran
Angela Addis caused the death by careless driving of Jon Marsh.
Tayside teacher admits killing popular biker in crash near Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Cocaine-fuelled crash and city centre street attack
Michelle Lizanec
Lizanec murder trial — daughter tells court of 'abusive' father's control over 'murdered' mum
John Stewart admitted selling stolen GPS trackers used for agricultural work. Image: Shutterstock.
Hapless eBay seller from Fife tried to shift £50,000 of stolen GPS trackers using…
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Sheriff from Dundee still on full pay with government paying legal fees five years…
The assault happened at Pan Ha', Dysart.
Pupil support assistant fractured officer's finger after drunkenly removing clothing in Fife  
Jamie Clark.
Caravanner caused £1,000 of damage at Highland Perthshire holiday park
Angus McEwan celebrates as he leaves court.
Perthshire pensioner celebrates outside court after 'line is drawn' under neighbour dispute
Ean Coutts (left) was allegedly murdered by David Barnes.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Fraud and theft charges dropped