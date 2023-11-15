Montrose town centre flat going to auction with opening bid of just £7k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Montrose town centre flat going to auction with opening bid of just £7k

The one-bedroom property is being touted as a potential holiday let.

By Ben MacDonald
A flat on St Johns Place, Montrose will go up for auction
The flat on St John's Place in Montrose. Image: Future Property Auctions

A flat near Montrose town centre is going to auction with an opening bid of just £7,000.

The property on St John’s Place is a stone’s throw from the town’s railway station and High Street.

The flat only has three rooms and a small entrance hallway but could be an ideal investment opportunity – with the home report having valued the flat at £35,000.

The small entrance hallway. Image: Future Property Auctions
The living room. Image: Future Property Auctions
The kitchen is in the living area. Image: Future Property Auctions

The ground-floor flat features an open-plan living room and kitchen.

It also has a double bedroom and a small shower room.

The four flats in the block have access to a shared yard at the rear of the building.

The flat has the potential to be turned into a holiday let with properties in the area able to bring in up to £400 per week during the busy summer season.

The double bedroom. Image: Future Property Auctions
The flat only has three rooms. Image: Future Property Auctions
The small shower room. Image: Future Property Auctions
The flat is in a quiet residential area. Image: Future Property Auctions
The property could become a holiday let. Image: Future Property Auctions

The flat is going to auction on Thursday (November 16) through Future Property Auctions.

Anyone looking to bid must register in advance.

However, the Montrose flat can also be bought immediately for £25,000.

Elsewhere in Montrose, a five-bedroom home with uninterrupted views over the Basin is up for sale at offers over £400,000.

More from Property

The Dundee Institute of Architects Awards takes place on Thursday.
DIA Awards: Showcasing the best new architecture in Tayside and Fife
The Toft comes with its own private terrace overlooking Elie beach and the Forth
Incredible Elie home has private terrace overlooking beach and famous Ship Inn as neighbour
The "little castle" home in Inverkeithing. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
Inside 'little Fife castle' that's been turned into unique home
An external view of 36 Dunbar Court, on the grounds of Gleneagles Hotel
House on grounds of Gleneagles Hotel on the market for less than £200k
The North Queensferry house sits under the Forth Bridge. Image: eXp UK
Another home below Forth Bridge hits market - but is nearly £250k cheaper than…
Thistle Lane in St Andrews, Fife
Two-bedroom terraced St Andrews home for sale - with price tag of nearly £700k
Four-bedroom converted home at Balbeuchly Steadings in Auchterhouse, Angus
£295k Angus barn conversion has ceiling beams, original stone walls and wood-burning stove
Grattan Lodge in St Andrews has a beautiful orangery. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful home near the heart of St Andrews has magnificent orangery
The Walled Garden, Carpow.
The Walled Garden: Inside beautiful Fife countryside home on the market for £650k
Four-bedroom family home on Helen Lane in North Queensferry has uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth from almost every room.
Chance to own stunning £800k Fife home below iconic Forth Bridge

Conversation