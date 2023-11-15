Property Montrose town centre flat going to auction with opening bid of just £7k The one-bedroom property is being touted as a potential holiday let. By Ben MacDonald November 15 2023, 8.21am Share Montrose town centre flat going to auction with opening bid of just £7k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4812422/montrose-flat-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment The flat on St John's Place in Montrose. Image: Future Property Auctions A flat near Montrose town centre is going to auction with an opening bid of just £7,000. The property on St John’s Place is a stone’s throw from the town’s railway station and High Street. The flat only has three rooms and a small entrance hallway but could be an ideal investment opportunity – with the home report having valued the flat at £35,000. The small entrance hallway. Image: Future Property Auctions The living room. Image: Future Property Auctions The kitchen is in the living area. Image: Future Property Auctions The ground-floor flat features an open-plan living room and kitchen. It also has a double bedroom and a small shower room. The four flats in the block have access to a shared yard at the rear of the building. The flat has the potential to be turned into a holiday let with properties in the area able to bring in up to £400 per week during the busy summer season. The double bedroom. Image: Future Property Auctions The flat only has three rooms. Image: Future Property Auctions The small shower room. Image: Future Property Auctions The flat is in a quiet residential area. Image: Future Property Auctions The property could become a holiday let. Image: Future Property Auctions The flat is going to auction on Thursday (November 16) through Future Property Auctions. Anyone looking to bid must register in advance. However, the Montrose flat can also be bought immediately for £25,000. Elsewhere in Montrose, a five-bedroom home with uninterrupted views over the Basin is up for sale at offers over £400,000.
