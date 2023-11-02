For sale: £400k home with amazing views over Montrose Basin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: £400k home with amazing views over Montrose Basin

The five-bedroom property is the ideal place to soak up the wildlife.

By Ellidh Aitken
The property at Littlewood Gardens has views across Montrose Basin. Image: Yopa
The property at Littlewood Gardens has views across Montrose Basin. Image: Yopa

A five-bedroom home with amazing, uninterrupted views over Montrose Basin is up for sale at offers over £400,000.

The spacious villa at Littlewood Gardens is situated in a prime location on the edge of the renowned nature reserve.

The basin is the ideal place to soak up wildlife – as it is home to more than 100,000 migrating birds in autumn and winter.

The detached home has five bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a home office and gym.

The detached home has five bedrooms. Image: Yopa
The house and garden overlooks Montrose Basin. Image: Yopa
The views can be soaked up from various parts of the house, including a balcony. Image: Yopa

On entering the property visitors are greeted with an impressive oak split-level staircase.

Downstairs there is a bright and spacious lounge which overlooks the garden leading down to the edge of the basin.

The room is completed with oak flooring, sliding patio doors and a wall-mounted TV and speakers – which will remain.

The oak staircase in the entrance hallway. Image: Yopa
One of the bedrooms is currently used as a home office and gym. Image: Yopa
The lounge is spacious and bright. Image: Yopa
The lounge has sliding patio doors leading to the garden. Image: Yopa
The kitchen’s breakfast bar looks out to fantastic views. Image: Yopa
The kitchen opens onto the dining room. Image: Yopa
The dining room has more amazing views. Image: Yopa

An open-plan kitchen and dining area also has patio doors leading outside and more of those beautiful panoramas.

Also on this level is a bedroom and a family bathroom.

The oak staircase leads to the first-floor sunroom with a balcony where you can make the most of Montrose Basin.

There is also a spacious bedroom with an en-suite and two other generously sized bedrooms.

The first floor also has a shower room.

Upstairs there is a sunroom with a balcony to take in the views. Image: Yopa
There are three bedrooms upstairs. Image: Yopa
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Yopa
The home has five bedrooms in total. Image: Yopa
One of the bedrooms has an en-suite. Image: Yopa
There is a family bathroom. Image: Yopa
One of the bedrooms benefits from an en-suite. Image: Yopa
Many areas of the house make the most of the views. Image: Yopa
The house is on the water’s edge. Image: Yopa
Spacious gardens surround the property. Image: Yopa

The property also benefits from a driveway, garage and enclosed gardens.

Further to that, there is a raised decking area and a hot tub.

The home is being marketed by Yopa and was recently reduced in price by £10,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a house with 16 bedrooms is on sale for just £166,000.

Conversation