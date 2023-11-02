For sale: £400k home with amazing views over Montrose Basin

A five-bedroom home with amazing, uninterrupted views over Montrose Basin is up for sale at offers over £400,000.

The spacious villa at Littlewood Gardens is situated in a prime location on the edge of the renowned nature reserve.

The basin is the ideal place to soak up wildlife – as it is home to more than 100,000 migrating birds in autumn and winter.

The detached home has five bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a home office and gym.

On entering the property visitors are greeted with an impressive oak split-level staircase.

Downstairs there is a bright and spacious lounge which overlooks the garden leading down to the edge of the basin.

The room is completed with oak flooring, sliding patio doors and a wall-mounted TV and speakers – which will remain.

An open-plan kitchen and dining area also has patio doors leading outside and more of those beautiful panoramas.

Also on this level is a bedroom and a family bathroom.

The oak staircase leads to the first-floor sunroom with a balcony where you can make the most of Montrose Basin.

There is also a spacious bedroom with an en-suite and two other generously sized bedrooms.

The first floor also has a shower room.

The property also benefits from a driveway, garage and enclosed gardens.

Further to that, there is a raised decking area and a hot tub.

The home is being marketed by Yopa and was recently reduced in price by £10,000.

