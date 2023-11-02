Housing plans for former Lochee Primary School site given green-light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Housing plans for former Lochee Primary School site given green-light

Plans for a mix of three, four and five bedroom houses to be built on land at Donald Street have been approved.

By Laura Devlin
Lochee Primary School, Donald Street.
Lochee Primary School, Donald Street.

Plans to build almost 40 new homes on the site of the former Lochee Primary School in Dundee have been given the go-ahead.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last year seeking permission to build a mix of three, four and five bedroom houses on land at Donald Street.

A total of 39 properties are planned for the site, which has been vacant since the school was demolished in 2018 following its closure five years earlier.

This followed the opening of the new Balgarthno campus in Charleston – including Camperdown and St Clements’ primaries.

The Lochee Primary School plans comes after housing was also built on the site of the former Charleston Primary School on South Road, near the Tesco supermarket.

The site of former Lochee Primary School which has been earmarked for 40 new homes.

Dundee property developer H&H Properties are behind the plans for the Donald Street housing.

In a report detailing the decision to approve the development, it was outlined the majority of houses will be “two storey in height, as well as four three storey townhouse style dwellings”.

Each property will have a private rear garden and in-curtilage parking, and landscaping will also be provided within the development.

Children from Lochee Primary School going to work in the school’s wildlife garden in November 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Two letters of objections to the plans were lodged with the local authority, raising concerns the site would be “overdeveloped” and the possibility nearby residents could lose sunlight coming into their properties because of the layout.

However responding to the concerns, officials said the proposed designs were acceptable according to the requirements of the council’s local development plan.

H&H Properties has been behind several major housing developments in Dundee in recent years.

This includes apartments at Dundee Waterfront – near Tesco Riverside – and the redevelopment of vacant land on Old Glamis Road and Macalpine Road.

More from Dundee

Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween night 2023.
Kirkton disorder: Locals have their say on solutions to anti-social behaviour
Broughty Ferry RBS. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fight for Broughty Ferry bank ends as branch closes
Pitkerro Care Centre in Dundee.
Dundee care home worker struck off after assaulting resident
police incident
Sword attacker freed on bail five times before drunken Dundee assault
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock (14178302x)
Police 'working to identify Rangers fans' after no arrests made during pyro chaos at…
Storm Ciaran brings more trains disruption to Dundee, Angus and Fife
Queues on the A90 during roadworks near Inchture on Thursday. Image: Supplied
A90 roadworks extended as drivers face more delays between Dundee and Perth
Scott Gall.
Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation
Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, at the Edinburgh village. Image: Social Bite.
Dundee addiction recovery village could make city a 'pioneer' in tackling drug crisis
2
Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee FC and Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on November 01, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland.
Dundee v Rangers play stopped by police after pyro from Gers end sets off…
6

Conversation