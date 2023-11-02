Housing plans for former Lochee Primary School site given green-light

Plans to build almost 40 new homes on the site of the former Lochee Primary School in Dundee have been given the go-ahead.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last year seeking permission to build a mix of three, four and five bedroom houses on land at Donald Street.

A total of 39 properties are planned for the site, which has been vacant since the school was demolished in 2018 following its closure five years earlier.

This followed the opening of the new Balgarthno campus in Charleston – including Camperdown and St Clements’ primaries.

The Lochee Primary School plans comes after housing was also built on the site of the former Charleston Primary School on South Road, near the Tesco supermarket.

Dundee property developer H&H Properties are behind the plans for the Donald Street housing.

In a report detailing the decision to approve the development, it was outlined the majority of houses will be “two storey in height, as well as four three storey townhouse style dwellings”.

Each property will have a private rear garden and in-curtilage parking, and landscaping will also be provided within the development.

Two letters of objections to the plans were lodged with the local authority, raising concerns the site would be “overdeveloped” and the possibility nearby residents could lose sunlight coming into their properties because of the layout.

However responding to the concerns, officials said the proposed designs were acceptable according to the requirements of the council’s local development plan.

H&H Properties has been behind several major housing developments in Dundee in recent years.

This includes apartments at Dundee Waterfront – near Tesco Riverside – and the redevelopment of vacant land on Old Glamis Road and Macalpine Road.