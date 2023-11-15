Road Test: Electric Skoda Enyaq Coupe impresses with sharp looks and practicality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Electric Skoda Enyaq Coupe impresses with sharp looks and practicality

Our road tester easily did a 200 mile round trip from Dundee to North Berwick, but he found charging infrastructure wasn't as good as it should be.

Skoda's Enyaq coupe.
Skoda's Enyaq coupe is a good-looking and practical car. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

The Skoda Enyaq is one of the most accomplished electric cars on the market. Spacious, refined and easy to drive, it has a nice interior, good range and a realistic price tag.

When I was President of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers the Enyaq was a very worthy winner of our Scottish Car of the Year title.

Two years after the Enyaq lifted the nation’s top automotive accolade, Skoda has come up with a new version of the car.

Reporter Jack McKeown with the Skoda Enyaq Coupe on top of the Law in Dundee.
The Skoda Enyaq Coupe is a smart looking electric car. Image: Jack McKeown.

The Czech company’s design boffins have taken a chisel to the car’s rear end, creating the sleeker looking Enyaq Coupe.

It sacrifices a small amount of practicality for the kind of slippery, sporty shape popularised by the BMW X4 and X6.

Prices

Prices start at a little under £47,000 – nearly £10,000 more than entry level versions of the Enyaq SUV.

The Coupe is not available with the smaller 62kWh battery on the standard Enyaq, which partly explains why it’s more expensive.

Instead it gets a big 77kWh battery. That can be paired with rear wheel drive or four-wheel drive. The latter improves traction – handy on Scotland’s roads at this time of year – but the added weight dents range.

I drove the rear-wheel drive model in SportLine Plus spec, which had a price tag just north of £50,000.

The Skoda Enyaq at the top of Dundee Law.
The Skoda Enyaq at the top of Dundee Law. Image: Jack McKeown.

With 204bhp the Enyaq Coupe is no slouch, but nor is it edging towards being supercar fast, as some electric cars are. The 0-62mph sprint takes 8.5 seconds. For those who want more speed, there’s a ‘hot’ version of the Enyaq Coupe called the vRS, which comes with just shy of 300bhp.

I found the standard car fast enough. Power delivery is instantaneous and it’ll leap from standstill to around 40mph with some alacrity. Only if you’re trying to push from 50-70mph at pace does it begin to run out of puff.

The Enyaq Coupe’s official range is 337 miles, putting it in the upper echelons of electric cars in terms of distance you can drive.

As is the case with MPG for petrol and diesel cars, you rarely get close to the official figures. On a full battery I found the Enyaq Coupe was good for around 250 miles at this time of year. That was enough to get me from Dundee to North Berwick and back to visit a friend’s litter of golden retriever puppies.

Road trip with Enyaq Coupe

I started with around 95% battery and after a 200 mile round trip still had 18% left. Looking to top up quickly, I plugged into the fancy new 150kW charger on Dundee’s Clepington Road, only to find it was putting out a measly 26kW.

You get fined £10 if you stay longer than 70 minutes, so I got up to 60% and then had to move to the Lochee station to finish charging. I like electric cars but the infrastructure has got to become more reliable.

The Enyaq Coupe itself is excellent though. All the superlatives that have been laden on its SUV sibling apply here. At 70mph on the M90 it’s extremely quiet inside. There’s plenty of head and legroom for four large adults, and the rear seats can fit in three people if you need them to. A panoramic glass sunroof adds light and luxury without impacting much on head room.

The interior of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe.
The interior is nicely laid out and has plenty of space. Image: Skoda.

My only gripes are the tiny cup holders and the heating system being controlled by touchscreen instead of user-friendly dials.

At 570 litres, the boot is only 15 litres shy of the Enyaq SUV’s. The sloping roofline makes the space a bit less usable but it’s still a very practical car.

From the driver’s perspective the steering is nicely weighted, acceleration is smooth and it remains flat through corners. Ride quality is good too, easily absorbing bumps and other imperfections.

I thoroughly enjoyed my week with the Skoda Enyaq Coupe. It’s extremely stylish but maintains most of the practicality of its SUV sister car.

 

Facts

Price: £50,405

0-62mph: 8.5 seconds

Top speed: 99mph

Range: 337 miles

More from Motoring

Cars drive on the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
Paris mayor to ask voters to decide on ‘significant’ parking fee hike for SUVs
The refreshed ID.4 and ID.5 are now available. (Volkswagen)
Updated Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 now on sale
EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY FEBRUARY 17 A self-driving Nissan Leaf car is driven on public roads in Woolwich, south east London during a ground-breaking trial of self-driving cars which has demonstrated the potential for traffic lights to become obsolete. Two autonomous electric cars built by the Japanese manufacturer have completed hundreds of laps around a 2.7-mile route featuring busy A roads as part of the three-year ServCity project to identify and overcome barriers to deploying autonomous vehicles in cities, which ends next month. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.
How do autonomous cars work and what do you need to know about them?
Even with the roof up refinement is good
UK Drive: Can the Mercedes-AMG SL63 blend old-school mechanicals with modern touches?
The 250 GTO was the only one owned and raced by Ferrari when new. (RM Sotheby’s)
This Ferrari 250 GTO just sold for £42m at auction
EDITORIAL USE ONLYCompetition winner, Oliver Gorrod, aged 9 from Didcot looks on as a MINI Electric featuring his ‘MINI Minds… with Crayola’ winningPhoto credit should read: Anthony Upton/PA Wire
Nine-year-old creates ‘Car of the Future’ after winning competition
The McLaren took more than 1,200 hours to paint
This McLaren 750S special edition is the firm’s most bespoke car ever
The EM90 has a fully electric powertrain
Volvo’s EM90 is an electric MPV with 458 miles of range
Petrol station giant EG Group has announced it is to acquire ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers from manufacturer Tesla (John Walton/PA)
EG Group to acquire Tesla’s ultra-fast chargers
The ID.7 feels very refined at cruising speeds
First Drive: Is the ID.7 a fitting electric flagship for Volkswagen?

Conversation