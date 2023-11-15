Revel in the soundtrack of your life with RSNO concert in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revel in the soundtrack of your life with RSNO concert in Dundee

Take a trip down memory lane with catchy melodies performed by the country's leading orchestra.

instrumentalists play in RSNO concert

Enjoy a spectacular night of your favourite chart hits at Dundee’s Caird Hall next month.

Like perfume that evokes special memories, there are songs that instantly take you back to unforgettable moments in your life.

Perhaps Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody makes you think of the road trip you went on with your friends, singing the song at the top of your lungs as it was blasting on the radio. Maybe you recall going out on dates, dancing and staying out late when It’s Not Unusual by Tom Jones comes on. Or do you remember that heart wrenching feeling after breaking up with someone when you hear the opening strains of Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart?

If you’re feeling nostalgic or simply want to have a great time listening to live music, then you shouldn’t miss the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) when it performs at Caird Hall in Dundee on Thursday December 14 2023.

The RSNO will play the most loved chart-topping hits in the UK over the past four decades. You’ll be able to listen to your favourite songs like you’ve never heard them before – rescored and performed live by a full symphonic orchestra.

RSNO concert in Dundee features Ken Bruce

And who better to host and introduce each and every hit than Ken Bruce? The Scottish presenter was recently appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire in recognition for his services to radio, aside from his charity work.

Ken Bruce smiles in front of neon sign that reads 'Ken Bruce's Chart Hits'
Veritable Scottish Pop Master Ken Bruce hosts RSNO’s upcoming show in Dundee’s Caird Hall.

After hosting the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2 for nearly forty years, he has seen all the tracks rise and fall in the music charts. He has seen many of these melodies performed live and he knows all the songs that are most requested by avid listeners. Now with Greatest Hits Radio, many still consider him the veritable Pop Master.

Ken, who now lives in Oxfordshire, says: “I’m so excited to be coming home to present this show with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. They’ll be performing a whole host of wonderful tracks live, with classics like Total Eclipse of the Heart, Bohemian Rhapsody and Paint it Black right through to hits by Lewis Capaldi, Jess Glyne and Ed Sheeran. See you there!”

RSNO concert in Dundee highlights top hits

Younger listeners can look forward to hearing the latest smash hits like Adele’s Make You Feel My Love. They can even groove to Coldplay’s Viva La Vida and Dua Lipa’s New Rules.

Take a look at the complete track list:

  • Robbie Williams: Let Me Entertain You
  • Coldplay: Viva La Vida
  • Take That: Shine
  • Pet Shop Boys: It’s a Sin
  • Bonnie Tyler: Total Eclipse of the Heart
  • Adele: Make You Feel My Love
  • Stormzy: Blinded by Your Grace (Part 2)
  • Lewis Capaldi: Someone You Loved
  • Sam Smith: Writing’s on the Wall
  • Kiki Dee & Elton John: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
  • George Ezra: Budapest
  • Deep Purple: Smoke on the Water
  • McFly: Lies
  • Tom Jones: It’s Not Unusual
  • One Direction: What Makes You Beautiful
  • Ed Sheeran: Shape of You
  • The Rolling Stones: Paint It Black
  • Ellie Goulding: Love Me Like You Do
  • Jess Glynne: Rather Be
  • Dua Lipa: New Rules
  • Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody

Top musicians share stage with RSNO in Dundee concert

This RSNO concert will be led by conductor David Arnold, who is no stranger to working with pop music. In fact, he has collaborated with the likes of Rod Stewart, Annie Lennox, Tina Turner, Randy Newman and Donny Osmond.

instrumentalists play in RSNO concert
The RSNO will share the stage with conductor David Arnold as well as vocalists Jacinta Whyte and Jon Boydon.

Irish vocalist Jacinta Whyte, who has starred in the West End as Eponine in Les Miserables and Ellen in Miss Saigon, will also be taking to the stage. She will be joined by another top West End vocalist, Jon Boydon, known for his roles in such productions as Heathers The Musical, Jersey Boys and Rocky Horror Show.

Hear the soundtrack of your life with a glorious orchestral twist. Ken Bruce’s Chart Hits with the RSNO will start at 7:30 PM on Thursday December 14 2023 at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

Ken Bruce’s Chart Hits with the RSNO will also be staged at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Friday December 15 and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday December 16.

Caird Hall tickets cost between £15 and £27. Those under 26 years old get a 50% discount.

Book online or phone the Caird Hall Box Office on 01382 434940.

Read more: Music pupils play alongside Royal Scottish National Orchestra

