Revel in the soundtrack of your life with RSNO concert in Dundee

Enjoy a spectacular night of your favourite chart hits at Dundee’s Caird Hall next month.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Like perfume that evokes special memories, there are songs that instantly take you back to unforgettable moments in your life.

Perhaps Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody makes you think of the road trip you went on with your friends, singing the song at the top of your lungs as it was blasting on the radio. Maybe you recall going out on dates, dancing and staying out late when It’s Not Unusual by Tom Jones comes on. Or do you remember that heart wrenching feeling after breaking up with someone when you hear the opening strains of Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart?

If you’re feeling nostalgic or simply want to have a great time listening to live music, then you shouldn’t miss the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) when it performs at Caird Hall in Dundee on Thursday December 14 2023.

The RSNO will play the most loved chart-topping hits in the UK over the past four decades. You’ll be able to listen to your favourite songs like you’ve never heard them before – rescored and performed live by a full symphonic orchestra.

RSNO concert in Dundee features Ken Bruce

And who better to host and introduce each and every hit than Ken Bruce? The Scottish presenter was recently appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire in recognition for his services to radio, aside from his charity work.

After hosting the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2 for nearly forty years, he has seen all the tracks rise and fall in the music charts. He has seen many of these melodies performed live and he knows all the songs that are most requested by avid listeners. Now with Greatest Hits Radio, many still consider him the veritable Pop Master.

Ken, who now lives in Oxfordshire, says: “I’m so excited to be coming home to present this show with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. They’ll be performing a whole host of wonderful tracks live, with classics like Total Eclipse of the Heart, Bohemian Rhapsody and Paint it Black right through to hits by Lewis Capaldi, Jess Glyne and Ed Sheeran. See you there!”

RSNO concert in Dundee highlights top hits

Younger listeners can look forward to hearing the latest smash hits like Adele’s Make You Feel My Love. They can even groove to Coldplay’s Viva La Vida and Dua Lipa’s New Rules.

Take a look at the complete track list:

Robbie Williams: Let Me Entertain You

Coldplay: Viva La Vida

Take That: Shine

Pet Shop Boys: It’s a Sin

Bonnie Tyler: Total Eclipse of the Heart

Adele: Make You Feel My Love

Stormzy: Blinded by Your Grace (Part 2)

Lewis Capaldi: Someone You Loved

Sam Smith: Writing’s on the Wall

Kiki Dee & Elton John: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

George Ezra: Budapest

Deep Purple: Smoke on the Water

McFly: Lies

Tom Jones: It’s Not Unusual

One Direction: What Makes You Beautiful

Ed Sheeran: Shape of You

The Rolling Stones: Paint It Black

Ellie Goulding: Love Me Like You Do

Jess Glynne: Rather Be

Dua Lipa: New Rules

Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody

Top musicians share stage with RSNO in Dundee concert

This RSNO concert will be led by conductor David Arnold, who is no stranger to working with pop music. In fact, he has collaborated with the likes of Rod Stewart, Annie Lennox, Tina Turner, Randy Newman and Donny Osmond.

Irish vocalist Jacinta Whyte, who has starred in the West End as Eponine in Les Miserables and Ellen in Miss Saigon, will also be taking to the stage. She will be joined by another top West End vocalist, Jon Boydon, known for his roles in such productions as Heathers The Musical, Jersey Boys and Rocky Horror Show.

Hear the soundtrack of your life with a glorious orchestral twist. Ken Bruce’s Chart Hits with the RSNO will start at 7:30 PM on Thursday December 14 2023 at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

Ken Bruce’s Chart Hits with the RSNO will also be staged at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Friday December 15 and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday December 16.

Caird Hall tickets cost between £15 and £27. Those under 26 years old get a 50% discount.

Book online or phone the Caird Hall Box Office on 01382 434940.

Read more: Music pupils play alongside Royal Scottish National Orchestra