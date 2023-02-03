Big Noise Douglas to celebrate anniversary with Dundee concert alongside Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Big Noise Douglas to celebrate anniversary with Dundee concert alongside Royal Scottish National Orchestra

By Matteo Bell
February 3 2023, 2.13pm
Big Noise Douglas pupils. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Big Noise Douglas pupils. Image: Big Noise Douglas

Music pupils from Big Noise Douglas will play alongside the Royal Scottish National Orchestra next month to celebrate the scheme’s fifth anniversary.

The programme, run in Dundee by music charity Sistema Scotland, was launched at the end of 2017 – and the first concert was held early the following year.

Now more than 500 children take part in Big Noise Douglas’s after-school and holiday sessions, where they learn to read and perform orchestral music.

Big Noise pupils celebrate Douglas programme’s fifth anniversary

The anniversary is being celebrated on March 9, when 40 Big Noise pupils will head to the Caird Hall to take part in a concert, alongside members of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

A special event was also held at DC Thomson’s Meadowside building on Tuesday to mark the occasion – and a community concert will be held in Douglas later this year.

Big Noise Douglas pupils at Meadowside. Image: Big Noise Douglas

Claypotts Primary School pupil Emily Savery joined Big Noise Douglas three years ago.

Through the scheme, the 11-year-old has had the chance to help teach younger children the violin while learning the instrument herself.

The P7 pupil said: “One of the things I love to see is when I’m helping with the younger ones, especially when I’m teaching them stuff. It feels really really good to see them learning.

“It gives me such enjoyment to see learning happening.

“They’re learning things with me. When they’re learning things and learning them with as their teacher it seems really enjoyable.”

Emily Savery playing her violin. Image: Big Noise Douglas

While it focuses on music, Big Noise – which is supported by Dundee City Council – also aims to boost children’s confidence and ease their transition from primary to secondary.

The scheme also supports families by providing childcare and a healthy snack for younger pupils – with older students getting a hot meal once a week.

Nicola Killean, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “We are incredibly excited to be celebrating our fifth year of Big Noise Douglas, which supports hundreds of children, their families, and the wider community every week.

The scheme is aimed at nursery and primary pupils. Image: Big Noise Douglas.

“There is clear evidence that involvement in Big Noise improves children’s lives and delivers positive outcomes.

“It has been a wonderful five years working with the community of Douglas and our hope is to see the children and young people right through to adulthood with the programme.”

