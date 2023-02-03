Big Noise Douglas to celebrate anniversary with Dundee concert alongside Royal Scottish National Orchestra

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Music pupils from Big Noise Douglas will play alongside the Royal Scottish National Orchestra next month to celebrate the scheme’s fifth anniversary.

The programme, run in Dundee by music charity Sistema Scotland, was launched at the end of 2017 – and the first concert was held early the following year.

Now more than 500 children take part in Big Noise Douglas’s after-school and holiday sessions, where they learn to read and perform orchestral music.

Big Noise pupils celebrate Douglas programme’s fifth anniversary

The anniversary is being celebrated on March 9, when 40 Big Noise pupils will head to the Caird Hall to take part in a concert, alongside members of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

A special event was also held at DC Thomson’s Meadowside building on Tuesday to mark the occasion – and a community concert will be held in Douglas later this year.

Claypotts Primary School pupil Emily Savery joined Big Noise Douglas three years ago.

Through the scheme, the 11-year-old has had the chance to help teach younger children the violin while learning the instrument herself.

The P7 pupil said: “One of the things I love to see is when I’m helping with the younger ones, especially when I’m teaching them stuff. It feels really really good to see them learning.

“It gives me such enjoyment to see learning happening.

“They’re learning things with me. When they’re learning things and learning them with as their teacher it seems really enjoyable.”

While it focuses on music, Big Noise – which is supported by Dundee City Council – also aims to boost children’s confidence and ease their transition from primary to secondary.

The scheme also supports families by providing childcare and a healthy snack for younger pupils – with older students getting a hot meal once a week.

Nicola Killean, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “We are incredibly excited to be celebrating our fifth year of Big Noise Douglas, which supports hundreds of children, their families, and the wider community every week.

“There is clear evidence that involvement in Big Noise improves children’s lives and delivers positive outcomes.

“It has been a wonderful five years working with the community of Douglas and our hope is to see the children and young people right through to adulthood with the programme.”