Dick Campbell thanks Arbroath board for backing him in transfer window as he insists ‘our spirit is back’

Dick Campbell has praised the Arbroath board for their backing in the transfer window as the Angus side ramp up their survival bid.

The Lichties boss has worked closely with assistant boss Ian Campbell and the club’s new head of recruitment Barry Sellars to hit the refresh button on the squad.

Arbroath have signed seven new players and are hopeful of adding one more in the coming days.

That will take the squad to 22 signed players with only Keaghan Jacobs out long-term.

And Campbell is delighted with the club’s January transfer business.

“I have to give enormous credit to the Arbroath board,” said Campbell.

“They have given me tremendous backing in the transfer window. That has made recruitment a lot easier.

“It’s been a really busy month in terms of transfers. A lot of hard work and hours goes into it.

“But are we better off than we were on December 31st? You bet we are.

“I’m very confident that the players we have brought to the club can and will make a big impact.

“I can already sense a change in mood.

“There’s a real spirit in our camp and that’s sadly, something, that has been missing at times in recent months.

“The biggest thing for me is the competition for places.

“I’ve always said that the biggest power I have as a manager is the power of selection.

“We have very good players in our squad who are all competing for a place.

“There’s a lot of work to be done between now and the end of the season but we’re up for it.”

Dick Campbell backs Lewis Banks to make impact

Latest recruit Lewis Banks in line for his debut in Saturday’s clash with Raith.

Former Stoke City youth star Banks has a wealth of experience from his time at Irish side Sligo Rovers.

He has played over 100 games, including eight Europa Conference League outings.

And Campbell believes Banks is ready to hit the ground running.

“I’ve had several very good reports about Lewis,” said Campbell.

“People I really trust in the game speak highly about him and I like what I’ve seen in training so far.

“He’s hard working and looks a really good player.

“We needed to strengthen the right back position but Lewis can also play in the centre of defence.

“He’ll give us options going forward but don’t forget I’ve also got Scott Stewart who can do an important job for us.

“We’re looking forward to the Raith game.

“We were excellent in the second half of the win at Morton and if we can bring that level of performance on Saturday then we’ve got a very good chance.”