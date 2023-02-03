Dick Campbell thanks Arbroath board for backing him in transfer window as he insists ‘our spirit is back’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell thanks Arbroath board for backing him in transfer window as he insists ‘our spirit is back’

By Ewan Smith
February 3 2023, 2.16pm
Dick Campbell has thanked his Arbroath board for their backing in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell has thanked his Arbroath board for their backing in the January transfer window. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell has praised the Arbroath board for their backing in the transfer window as the Angus side ramp up their survival bid.

The Lichties boss has worked closely with assistant boss Ian Campbell and the club’s new head of recruitment Barry Sellars to hit the refresh button on the squad.

Arbroath have signed seven new players and are hopeful of adding one more in the coming days.

That will take the squad to 22 signed players with only Keaghan Jacobs out long-term.

Dick Campbell has signed seven players but more could follow. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

And Campbell is delighted with the club’s January transfer business.

“I have to give enormous credit to the Arbroath board,” said Campbell.

“They have given me tremendous backing in the transfer window. That has made recruitment a lot easier.

“It’s been a really busy month in terms of transfers. A lot of hard work and hours goes into it.

“But are we better off than we were on December 31st? You bet we are.

Sean Adarkwa (right) has transformed the Arbroath attack. Image: SNS

“I’m very confident that the players we have brought to the club can and will make a big impact.

“I can already sense a change in mood.

“There’s a real spirit in our camp and that’s sadly, something, that has been missing at times in recent months.

“The biggest thing for me is the competition for places.

“I’ve always said that the biggest power I have as a manager is the power of selection.

“We have very good players in our squad who are all competing for a place.

“There’s a lot of work to be done between now and the end of the season but we’re up for it.”

Dick Campbell backs Lewis Banks to make impact

New Arbroath signing Lewis Banks is set for his debut on Saturday. Image: Ewan Smith/ DCT Media

Latest recruit Lewis Banks in line for his debut in Saturday’s clash with Raith.

Former Stoke City youth star Banks has a wealth of experience from his time at Irish side Sligo Rovers.

He has played over 100 games, including eight Europa Conference League outings.

And Campbell believes Banks is ready to hit the ground running.

“I’ve had several very good reports about Lewis,” said Campbell.

“People I really trust in the game speak highly about him and I like what I’ve seen in training so far.

“He’s hard working and looks a really good player.

“We needed to strengthen the right back position but Lewis can also play in the centre of defence.

“He’ll give us options going forward but don’t forget I’ve also got Scott Stewart who can do an important job for us.

“We’re looking forward to the Raith game.

“We were excellent in the second half of the win at Morton and if we can bring that level of performance on Saturday then we’ve got a very good chance.”

