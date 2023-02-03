Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told

By Jamie Buchan
February 3 2023, 2.24pm
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from News

The Princess Royal at the Civic Centre in Southampton (PA)
Anne returns to maternity hospital 42 years after she opened it
The identity of a woman severely injured in a crash on Thursday evening is not yet known, Police have said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police attempt to trace family of woman in critical condition following crash
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Pep Guardiola (left) played down suggestions of animosity between him and Joao Cancelo (right) (Martin Rickett/PA)
I won’t say one bad word about Joao Cancelo – Pep Guardiola dismisses rift…
Tanaiste Micheal Martin has accused the UK of being inconsistent on Northern Ireland’s past (Brian Lawless/PA)
Micheal Martin: UK Government inconsistent on Northern Ireland’s past
Vape litter collected off the streets by Laura Young, Dundonian climate activist and influencer. Image: Laura Young
Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes
Courier - Scott Milne - Kinnoul Hill Walk - CR0032696 - Perth - Picture shows: Kinnoul hill walk for Boxing Day feature on the best walks in Courier County. 13/12/2021-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
Lyne Barlow wearing a head scarf (Durham Police/PA)
Travel agent who pretended to family and customers she had cancer jailed

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign…
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss
John Frederiksen spent just four months at Raith Rovers. Images: Raith TV and SNS.
The cult of John Frederiksen: How 6'8" striker made HUGE impression despite short stint…
Finn Robson is determined to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Finn Robson praised for 'elegant' style as Forfar loan stint prepares…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The Internat Barley Hub is costing more than predicted Picture shows; IBH . Dundee. Nancy Nicolson/DCT Media Date; 02/02/2023
Flagship Barley Hub faces deficit of £10m as costs soar
The Fife Babies Memorial will be close to the Woodmill Road entrance of the park.
Dunfermline park chosen as site of 'meaningful' memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal
Arbroath will face Hamilton in front of the BBC Scotland cameras. Image: SNS
Arbroath's crucial Championship clash with Hamilton moved for live BBC Scotland coverage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented