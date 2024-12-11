More than just four walls: Take a sneak peek of coworking space with a new vision

From noisy neighbours to shoddy WIFI, working from home can have its perks. But, that’s not to say that the practice doesn’t come with its fair share of challenges too. Luckily for the people of Fife, a new office and coworking space is soon to open in Kirkcaldy.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The three Cs that make a great coworking and office space

For some people, the move back to the office couldn’t be more welcome, while others may need a bit more convincing. We asked Emma Watson, office sales manager at Regus Kirkcaldy, what makes a great coworking and office space?

Emma said: “Most importantly, we want to let people know that the Regus Kirkcaldy is more than just four walls – it’s a place to focus in peace, relax and unwind as well as meet and connect with other people.

“From our Starbucks© coffee machine to our professional in-house teams, we aim to offer a fully comprehensive service and make us a one-stop shop for people needing office services on either a daily or longer basis.

“It’s all about the little things we offer.”

So, what does Regus Kirkcaldy offer that makes its coworking and office space stand out from the rest?

Comfort

Whether it’s on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, when you set up at Regus Kirkcaldy, you’ll enjoy the benefits of everything you need from an office setup whilst still enjoying plenty of creature comforts. From the moment you enter, you’ll be greeted by a warm and friendly reception. The office design is modern and minimal without being sterile and cold, and boasts premium furnishings and cutting-edge technology, ensuring seamless productivity from the outset.

While you’re working at Regus Kirkcaldy, you’ll have everything you need for a comfortable working environment, including ergonomic furniture, high-speed WiFi and access to break-out areas. Set within thriving business centres with professional in-house teams, the team will take care of everything – including the utilities and cleaning – so you can focus on driving your business forward. Plus, you’ll have access to a variety of other spaces and services, such as bookable meeting rooms, conference rooms and coworking spaces.

Choose from fully-equipped day offices, small offices, custom offices or large suites – your space should reflect your goals and provide the best environment for as much productivity as possible.

Community

According to a 2022 HowNow survey taken across 3000 Brits who are working from home, more than two thirds (67%) of workers in the UK feel ‘disconnected’ from their colleagues. This contributes to half (49%) admitting this is having a negative impact on how they view their job and a third (32%) saying it’s having a negative impact on their mental health.

When people work from home, they can miss out on things like the unexpected chat with a new friend by the coffee machines, agreements and decisions that can only take place in a breakout room, or even popping to the shops on your lunch break to pick up a last minute Christmas gift – these social interactions are important in feeling like you belong to a community and are vital to building positive mental health.

Charity

Emma is keen to not only create a place for people to feel inspired and productive – she’s also driving a push for the Regus Kirkcaldy to become an engaged and interactive part of the local community.

Emma said: “I believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. By getting involved with local charities, I aim to make a meaningful impact and contribute to worthy causes. I think that together, we can create positive change and inspire others to join in making a difference.”

One of the greatest parts of coming in to a shared office or coworking space is seeing the work that goes on beyond its four walls. Regus Kirkcaldy will be more than just an office – it will be a recognisable face in the community that exemplifies what it means to care for and look out for others.

First Regus franchise to open in Fife

Regus makes finding your perfect workspace a breeze, offering flexible offices, coworking spots, and meeting rooms in top locations worldwide. Offering a wide range of services, Regus coworking and offices prioritise making a home for your business, so you can have everything you need within a single space.

Emma said: “We are delighted to announce the first Regus franchise in Fife and the first coworking franchise in Fife. A Scottish and family-run company, we aim to be more than just a place of work.”

Kirkcaldy is a picturesque town on the east coast of Scotland approximately 19km north of Edinburgh, strategically positioning your business within reach of the Scottish capital. The Regus Kirkcaldy is ideally located in Cluny Court, so you’ll be well connected to nearby cafes, lunch spots and shopping.

At Regus Kirkcaldy serviced office spaces, you’ll have access to:

High-speed WIFI

Breakout rooms, meeting rooms, shared and private office space

Reception services like telephone answering, greeting your clients, print services and more

Business address

Hot or fixed desks

Coffee machine, bathrooms

Workplace recovery

On-site shower facilities

Free parking

New coworking and office space in Fife – Open Day February 13

Interested in booking your own coworking or shared office space in Fife? Come to the Regus Kirkcaldy open day on February 13 for chats, more information and of course, the office’s first big coffee tasting. There will be 3 types of coffee with food pairing available so you can leave not just fully informed, but also fully caffeinated.

Learn more about the office and coworking space and services that will soon be available in Kirkcaldy and enquire today.