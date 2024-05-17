Footage appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting singer Cassie in 2016

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Footage appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting singer Cassie in 2016

By Press Association
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has previously denied all allegations made against him (Joel Ryan/PA)
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has previously denied all allegations made against him (Joel Ryan/PA)

Security footage appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting R&B singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel corridor in 2016.

The video, obtained by US outlet CNN, appears to depict Combs wearing only a white towel chasing his former partner, real name Casandra Ventura, and kicking her on the ground.

The footage also appears to show the US music mogul dragging Ms Ventura, and throwing a vase in her direction.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York
Cassie and Sean Combs in 2017 (Aurore Marechal/PA)

A representative for Combs has been contacted for comment. He has previously denied all allegations made against him.

The video has been dated March 5 2016 and seems to match a description of an incident at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in a now-settled lawsuit originally filed by Ms Ventura in November.

The court document said: “In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

Ms Ventura claimed she was a victim of rape and violent behaviour during their decade-long relationship in the lawsuit, which was settled a day after it was filed at a New York federal court.

A statement from Douglas H Wigdor, lawyer for Ms Ventura, in response to the video footage said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Mr Combs.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Cassie and Sean Combs attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Combs has since been named as a defendant in several sexual abuse lawsuits, and in March his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal authorities in a reported sex trafficking investigation.