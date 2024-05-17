Songs from Eurovision winner Nemo and disqualified Joost Klein enter UK’s top 40

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest and a performer who was disqualified from the grand final have both entered the UK singles chart top 40.

This year Switzerland won with The Code, by Nemo, which has now entered the charts at number 18, according to the Official Charts Company.

Another Eurovision song called Europapa, from Dutch entry Joost Klein, has gone to number 37.

Klein was unable to perform at the grand final after allegations of inappropriate behaviour, as the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) found him to be in breach of contest rules.

The Dutch singer and rapper, 26, had been a bookies’ favourite, as well as a fan favourite and his track was an upbeat Euro-techno ode to the continent’s diversity as well as a tribute to his parents, who died when he was a child.

Croatia’s entry, Baby Lasagna, who came second with his song Rim Tim Tagi Dim, was another bookies favourite and he too has entered the UK’s top 40 at number 36.

At the contest in Malmo, Sweden there were large street protests against the participation of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Joost Klein performing Europapa for Netherlands at the second semi-final (Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU/PA)

Several protesters were detained and taken away by police, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The UK’s entry for Eurovision this year was Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, whose song Dizzy peaked at number 42 after its release in March.

It’s A Sin star star Alexander, 33, received zero points in the public vote and 46 points overall, which left him in 18th place.

Elsewhere in the singles chart this week, American pop star Sabrina Carpenter has held on to the top spot with her single Espresso.

New in at number two is a track from American rapper and singer Post Malone featuring country singer Morgan Wallen called I Had Some Help.

Olly Alexander rehearsing Dizzy (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)

In third and up four spaces from last week is Million Dollar Baby by American singer Tommy Richman, while the fourth spot is taken by A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey, a country and hip hop artist who features on Beyonce’s latest album Act II: Cowboy Carter.

The chart-topping single Too Sweet from Irish singer Hozier is in at number five.

In the albums chart Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is back in the top spot after Dua Lipa’s new offering toppled her last week.

In at number two is a new entry from Kings Of Leon with Can We Please Have Fun and they are followed by Lipa’s upbeat pop record Radical Optimism.

One Of Wun by American rapper and singer Gunna has debuted at number four and The Highlights by The Weeknd is in at number five.