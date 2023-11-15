A92 at Dobbies near Monifieth closed due to flooding

The A92 has been closed at Dobbies near Monifieth due to flooding.

Police have shut the eastbound carriageway at Ethiebeaton Roundabout.

Drivers are being told to seek alternative routes heading towards Arbroath.

Two vehicles were also involved in a crash on the dual carriageway on Wednesday morning but there were no injuries.

Drivers urged to seek alternative routes due to A92 flooding

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A92 eastbound is closed at the Ethiebeaton roundabout due to localised flooding.

“Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.”

A passer-by said there were two damaged cars with their hazard lights on, sitting on the edge of the carriageway on Wednesday morning.

He added: “The road is coned off at the Costa coffee shop and traffic cannot travel towards Arbroath.”

Stagecoach is diverting its 39 and X7 services via Grange Road and Ardestie before rejoining the A92.