Sheriff jails man for breaking police officer’s leg in Brechin and slams emergency service abusers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sheriff jails man for breaking police officer’s leg in Brechin and slams emergency service abusers

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said he is 'flabbergasted' by the number of cases of police abuse in courts.

By Jamie McKenzie
Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said he is 'flabbergasted' by the number of cases of police abuse in courts.

A sheriff has slammed those who attack emergency workers as he jailed a man who broke a police officer’s leg in Brechin.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said he was “flabbergasted and shocked” by the number of people passing through court after abusing police.

The sheriff said: “Despite routinely making comments, the message does not appear to be transcending down to the masses.”

He said it could be down to lack of local reporting, lack of people in prison spreading the word or a genuine misunderstanding in the community that emergency workers are “fair game to be abused”.

He said, if that is the case, “they are seriously wrong”.

The sheriff, sitting at court in Kirkcaldy, said he considers the issue in Fife at “epidemic levels”.

Spat in officer’s eye

Sheriff Niven-Smith spoke out as he jailed Aberdeenshire man Brian Lindsay for 396 days – 13-and-a-half months.

Lindsay, 31, previously pled guilty to culpably and recklessly pushing and struggling with a male constable in Market Street, Brechin, in the early hours of November 9 2021.

He pushed the officer to the ground and landed on top of him to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Officers had been responding to an alcohol-fuelled disturbance involving Lindsay and his brother, the court heard.

Lindsay, of North Street, Strichen, Aberdeenshire, also admitted assaulting a female constable by spitting in her eye.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Sheriff Niven-Smith spoke out at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Niven-Smith accepted Lindsay had not intended to harm the male officer but a “substantial amount of harm” was caused and a police officer has been left “permanently impaired for the rest of their life”.

The sheriff also referred to the spitting in the female constable’s eye as a “despicable form of assault,” particularly if the victim does not know about any blood borne viruses and has to spend days or months in anguish awaiting the results of medical tests.

The sheriff said the prison term “will hopefully deter you from future criminality and deter others in the community from acting in a wholly inappropriate manner towards emergency workers.”

‘Disgusted’ and remorseful

Lindsay also pled guilty to a third charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner while in a police vehicle en route from Market Street to the police divisional HQ in Dundee.

He repeatedly shouted, swore, made abusive remarks towards officers, uttered violent threats, kicked and struck the cell door, and made derogatory remarks towards the same female constable he spat on.

Police HQ Bell Street Dundee
Lindsay spat on an officer at the West Bell Street police headquarters.

Defence lawyer David Bell said his client has a limited criminal history and has not offended in the two years since these events.

The lawyer said his client is “disgusted” and remorseful for his actions but his arguments against a custodial sentence were unsuccessful.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ellis Hardy had an Xbox which was illegally adapted for internet use.
Belgian waffle cocaine mule caught with modified Xbox in Perth Prison
Wilma Thomson.
Five years on Register for Leven woman who sent nude pic to gran
The Summary Case Management (SCM) Pilot scheme is intended to be less traumatic for victims and to free up police officers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee scheme to reduce the number of witnesses attending court ‘will improve policing’
Angela Addis caused the death by careless driving of Jon Marsh.
Tayside teacher admits killing popular biker in crash near Dundee
Sheriff Niven-Smith slammed the number of police assault cases he is dealing with.
Tuesday court round-up — Cocaine-fuelled crash and city centre street attack
Michelle Lizanec
Lizanec murder trial — daughter tells court of 'abusive' father's control over 'murdered' mum
John Stewart admitted selling stolen GPS trackers used for agricultural work. Image: Shutterstock.
Hapless eBay seller from Fife tried to shift £50,000 of stolen GPS trackers using…
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Sheriff from Dundee still on full pay with government paying legal fees five years…
The assault happened at Pan Ha', Dysart.
Pupil support assistant fractured officer's finger after drunkenly removing clothing in Fife  
Jamie Clark.
Caravanner caused £1,000 of damage at Highland Perthshire holiday park