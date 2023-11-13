Dundee United v Raith Rovers: The stunning never-say-die stats of Championship title rivals

They may trail Dundee United by four points but Raith Rovers’ message to their title rivals was clear: anything you can do, we can do better.

The Tangerines piled the pressure on the Kirkcaldy club on Friday night with a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Dunfermline.

One can only imagine the frustration within the Rovers ranks when Chris Mochrie dipped the shoulder and slammed home the 86th-minute winner, extending their advantage at the summit of the Championship to seven points.

Yet, as they have tended to this term, Raith responded.

And in extraordinary fashion.

Ian Murray’s men were 2-1 down at Queen’s Park on Saturday and reeling from the dismissal of Euan Murray as the clock hit 89 minutes. A six-game unbeaten run was surely coming to an end.

But in a staggering finale, Jack Hamilton levelled before Ross Millen converted a nerveless Panenka penalty kick to secure all three points for the Rovers, sparking scenes of delirium among the travelling support.

Neither Raith’s heroics nor United’s never-say-die nature should surprise anyone.

Both clubs have set the standard for fitness, character and quality throughout this campaign — and have been rewarded with ample last-gasp drama, as Courier Sport finds.

Dundee United: A magnificent 7

United have now scored SEVEN of their 33 Championship goals in the 85th minute or later; 21.2% of them.

Some have been relatively inconsequential, such as Mathew Cudjoe adding a sixth against Arbroath or Kevin Holt making it 5-0 at Partick Thistle; no bearing on the result, beyond giving the Terrors a likely insurmountable goal difference.

However, strikes against Inverness and Dunfermline (twice) have amounted to five points gained in just 13 matches.

Jim Goodwin’s men have not conceded a goal later than the 61-minute mark (Craig Wighton for the Pars in August) in any competition.

That sharply contrasts with last season, when United LOST five points in the final five minutes of Premiership matches.

Those points would have seen the Tangerines finish above Ross County.

The improvement — albeit the drop in level must be taken into account — is testament to a renewed belief in the United ranks and a squad packed with character and gumption.

It also proves that Goodwin’s repeated mantras about gruelling training sessions and making the Terrors the fittest team in the league had plenty of substance.

Raith Rovers: 11 points gained

Like United, Rovers have notched seven goals in the final five minutes of Championship fixtures.

And, given they have scored 13 fewer goals than United, that amounts to a staggering 35% of their total strikes coming in the dying embers. That is the highest total in the division by some distance.

The Fifers evidently never know when they are beat.

There have been some unforgettable moments in there.

The aforementioned Hampden drama at the weekend; Sam Stanton’s injury-time winner against Dunfermline; Jamie Gullan ending their Inverness hoodoo — all contributing to the sense of a special season unfolding at Stark’s.

🥇 Seven goals in October, one winner: Sam Stanton’s last minute strike against Dunfermline Athletic is your Goal of the Month! pic.twitter.com/ivEXgq1b15 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) November 7, 2023

Rovers have gained eleven points in the final five minutes of matches. Without those, they would be fifth.

Indeed, the spread of Raith’s goals is downright peculiar.

They are yet to score a goal between the 45th and 75 minute of a league game. The lowest tally for any other team in the league in that period is three (Inverness and Airdrie). Yet, they have conceded 10 of 13 goals in the same timeframe.

But they tend to finish strongly, finding the net NINE times from the 75th minute onwards.

Murray has previously lauded Rovers’ depth and attacking options from the bench. The numbers would suggest he utilises those perfectly and, for the moment, it is ensuring they keep pace with the table-topping Tangerines.