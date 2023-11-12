3 Raith Rovers talking points: ‘Perfect’ Panenka, another memorable win in yellow and ‘Murrayball’ in action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

3 Raith Rovers talking points: ‘Perfect’ Panenka, another memorable win in yellow and ‘Murrayball’ in action

Ian Murray's side kept on the heels of Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United with a dramatic win.

Ross Millen rips off his shirt after scoring the winner versus Queen's Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
Ross Millen rips off his shirt after scoring the winner versus Queen's Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
By Craig Cairns

Barely any of the 1,689 within a small portion of the vast Hampden Park stadium could believe it when Craig Napier pointed to the spot as the game entered injury time.

It wasn’t that the referee’s decision was up for debate, it was more that the 10 men of Raith Rovers had hauled themselves back from 2-1 down and were on the verge of taking all three points.

Amid the excitement among the away support, and with nominated penalty-taker Lewis Vaughan already subbed off, few would have considered that it would be Ross Millen to take responsibility.

Far fewer still would expect him to repeat his ‘Panenka’ that won the penalty shootout in last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy versus Morton.

Raith Rovers took all three points against Queen’s Park thanks to Ross Millen’s penalty. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

It wasn’t a pure Panenka. Rather than dinking the ball over a diving keeper, Millen arced the ball to the right of a static Calum Ferrie.

Ross Millen now firmly a fan favourite

Millen took a little time to win some fans over – which, even though he has previously brushed it off, was harsh on him – but had made himself a favourite even before his latest exploits.

In the first half, he was somehow popping up through the middle and over towards the left channel at the edge of the Queen’s Park box.

His long-range effort just before his winning penalty, again from that left channel, wasn’t far away from curling in either.

Raith manager Ian Murray described the penalty as “perfect”. It was a cocky move from a cocky player who has so far backed it up in a Rovers jersey.

He didn’t have it on for long, though. What has already become an iconic away kit was whipped off instantly, followed by his GPS monitor before he sprawled out in front of a jubilant Rovers support.

Making memories in yellow

The hugely popular strip was a viral hit at the start of the season and is already the symbol of so many memorable moments.

It was worn for their heroics at Rugby Park that was the catalyst for progression from their Viaplay Cup group and when Sam Stanton headed in the winner in the Fife derby at East End Park.

Doubles from Dylan Easton at Ayr United and an unlikely headed double from Aidan Connolly at Morton were also in yellow.

Aidan Connolly celebrates with his Raith Rovers teammates after scoring at Morton. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Now this victory at Hampden, the most memorable of the lot, is added to that list.

‘Murrayball’ in action versus Queen’s Park

The somewhat overused ‘-ball’ suffix has been used tongue in cheek when about Ian Murray’s style of football.

His sides have come to be known for high-scoring matches but what ‘Murrayball’ really means is what we witnessed on Saturday afternoon.

Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton were waiting to come on when Ruari Paton struck to make it 2-1 and the goal changed the manager’s thinking.

Whereas at 1-1 he would have made more like-for-like changes, Shaun Byrne was taken off instead.

Murray said afterwards that there was nothing to lose at that point – 2-1 or 5-1 is the same number of points.

Rovers ended the game with a back three of Millen, Liam Dick and Scott McGill with two central midfielders, two wingers and two strikers ahead of them.

McGill initially came on a left-back and it was from two Dom Thomas crosses from down that side that put Queen’s Park ahead.

But then the versatile 21-year-old was fed by Easton and put in the cross for Hamilton to head in the equaliser. Then, another substitute Jamie Gullan won the penalty that won the game.

More from Football

Owen Moffat equalised for Dunfermline against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Dundee United inflict 'tough to take' third consecutive defeat…
Craig Levein made a bold call in restoring James Brown to the St Johnstone starting line-up.
3 St Johnstone talking points as bold Levein selection calls pay off, Perth side…
The contrasting emotions writ large as Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe, left, and Chris Mochrie celebrate and Dunfermline skipper Chris Hamilton is left dejected
4 Dundee United talking points: Depth pays dividends as Jim Goodwin is left with…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey applauds the fans at full-time.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone goal was 'written in the stars' on the day fans…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
EXCLUSIVE: Kai Fotheringham set for maiden Scotland U21 call as Dundee United winger is…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was delighted with the win. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on 'incredible team spirit' at Raith Rovers and why he was confident…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein at full-time.
Craig Levein hopeful on Nicky Clark's calf injury as St Johnstone boss says players…
Lewis Vaughan gave Raith Rovers the lead against Queen's Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
Queen's Park 2-3 Raith: 10-man Rovers record sensational late comeback to stay on Dundee…
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko celebrates the second of his brace against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee 4-0 St Mirren: Amadou Bakayoko at double as dominant Dee dismantle Buddies
St Johnstone's Graham Carey celebrates his goal.
Graham Carey stunner gives new boss Craig Levein first win and lifts St Johnstone…

Conversation