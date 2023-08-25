Ross Millen on bittersweet time at Dunfermline as Raith Rovers star prepares to face former club

There will be a fair few of those other than Ross Millen involved in this weekend’s Fife derby who have crossed the divide.

Long-serving Rover Kyle Benedictus will captain Dunfermline this weekend and his current team-mate Craig Wighton spent time on loan at Stark’s Park.

Among Raith Rovers’ ranks are former Pars players Shaun Byrne, Callum Smith, Euan Murray, Ethan Ross and Aidan Connolly, who could soon be set to make his return from injury.

It even extends to boardroom level. Raith CEO Andrew Barrowman and technical director John Potter both had spells as players at Dunfermline.

Potter was a defensive stalwart when Millen came through as a young right-back at East End Park and went on to coach and manage the side.

Young Ross Millen cuts his teeth at Dunfermline

Back in 2013, at 19 years old, Millen was promoted from the Pars under-20s alongside current team-mate Byrne.

Administration followed, a bittersweet experience for the player.

“The club went through a bad time, went through administration, and I was involved in the first team at that points,” he told Courier Sport.

“Unfortunately a few first-team boys, a few older boys, had to leave so then we got involved a lot more.

“It was a bad time for the club but it was a good time for me personally.

“I played there from a young age, so it was a good learning curve for me at that point.”

‘They probably not remember me!’

Asked about what kind of reception he expects in this Saturday’s Fife derby at his old stomping ground, Millen responds with a more novel answer than what is usually given.

“They’ll probably no even remember me!” he smiles.

“Na, it is what it is, you just take it on the chin. You take the good and the bad.

“It’s just football, isn’t it? You just enjoy it, it’s good. It kind of keeps you going and keeps you switched on, you can’t take it to heart.”

Millen is joking with his initial response but is selling himself short here.

One of his most memorable moments at the Pars, in fact, came in a Fife derby.

Previous Fife derby heroics

During a Challenge Cup match in 2014, he found himself at the edge of the box on the inside left channel and arced the ball into the far top corner.

Ross Millen’s goal for Dunfermline against Raith:

“I played in a few, they’re always good. You can see the fans love it, which is good to see. You always get a really good crowd.

“It will be good to be involved from the other side, it’s been a long time coming. It’ll be good.”

Millen missed the start of the season due to injury after impressing during his first year at the club and thinks the Championship is a tougher place this time.

Dunfermline ‘a really good team’

One of the reasons for that is the return of the Pars, who have matched Raith’s start to the season, taking four points from a possible six.

“They’ve got really good players,” he said. “They did really well last season and took it into this season.

“You saw when we played them at home they were a really good team.

“They’re physical but they’ve also got a good attacking side to them as well.”