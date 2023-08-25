Ross Millen on bittersweet time at Dunfermline as Raith Rovers star prepares to face former club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Millen on bittersweet time at Dunfermline as Raith Rovers star prepares to face former club

The 28-year-old spent time at Dunfermline as a young player while the club was hit by administration.

By Craig Cairns
Ross Millen scored a 'Panenka' for Raith last season - and one for Dunfermline back in 2014. Images: SNS.
There will be a fair few of those other than Ross Millen involved in this weekend’s Fife derby who have crossed the divide.

Long-serving Rover Kyle Benedictus will captain Dunfermline this weekend and his current team-mate Craig Wighton spent time on loan at Stark’s Park.

Among Raith Rovers’ ranks are former Pars players Shaun Byrne, Callum Smith, Euan Murray, Ethan Ross and Aidan Connolly, who could soon be set to make his return from injury.

It even extends to boardroom level. Raith CEO Andrew Barrowman and technical director John Potter both had spells as players at Dunfermline.

Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman spent time as a player at Dunfermline: Ross Parker/SNS.

Potter was a defensive stalwart when Millen came through as a young right-back at East End Park and went on to coach and manage the side.

Young Ross Millen cuts his teeth at Dunfermline

Back in 2013, at 19 years old, Millen was promoted from the Pars under-20s alongside current team-mate Byrne.

Administration followed, a bittersweet experience for the player.

“The club went through a bad time, went through administration, and I was involved in the first team at that points,” he told Courier Sport.

Ross Millen during his time with Dunfermline.

“Unfortunately a few first-team boys, a few older boys, had to leave so then we got involved a lot more.

“It was a bad time for the club but it was a good time for me personally.

“I played there from a young age, so it was a good learning curve for me at that point.”

‘They probably not remember me!’

Asked about what kind of reception he expects in this Saturday’s Fife derby at his old stomping ground, Millen responds with a more novel answer than what is usually given.

“They’ll probably no even remember me!” he smiles.

“Na, it is what it is, you just take it on the chin. You take the good and the bad.

Ross Millen missed the beginning of the season through injury. Image: SNS.

“It’s just football, isn’t it? You just enjoy it, it’s good. It kind of keeps you going and keeps you switched on, you can’t take it to heart.”

Millen is joking with his initial response but is selling himself short here.

One of his most memorable moments at the Pars, in fact, came in a Fife derby.

Previous Fife derby heroics

During a Challenge Cup match in 2014, he found himself at the edge of the box on the inside left channel and arced the ball into the far top corner.

Ross Millen’s goal for Dunfermline against Raith:

“I played in a few, they’re always good. You can see the fans love it, which is good to see. You always get a really good crowd.

“It will be good to be involved from the other side, it’s been a long time coming. It’ll be good.”

Millen missed the start of the season due to injury after impressing during his first year at the club and thinks the Championship is a tougher place this time.

Dunfermline ‘a really good team’

One of the reasons for that is the return of the Pars, who have matched Raith’s start to the season, taking four points from a possible six.

“They’ve got really good players,” he said. “They did really well last season and took it into this season.

Dunfermline took the lead at Tannadice but conceded a late equaliser. Image: SNS.

“You saw when we played them at home they were a really good team.

“They’re physical but they’ve also got a good attacking side to them as well.”

