Ross Millen sets out Raith Rovers aims in ‘harder’ Championship after return to ‘sharp end’ of football

The full-back has fully recovered from a thigh tear that ruled him out for the start of the season.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers right-back Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers right-back Ross Millen. Image: SNS.

Top four should be Raith Rovers’ ambition this season, according to Ross Millen.

To do so, they will have to negotiate a more difficult Championship than the one they finished seventh in last time out.

Rovers have improved on the pitch since then, though Millen had to watch from the stands due to a small tear in his thigh.

He made his return versus Morton and then played the 90 minutes against Hibs in last weekend’s Viplay Cup exit.

Ross Millen played 90 minutes for Raith Rovers against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Focus now turns to the league where Rovers have started with a win and a draw from their opening two matches.

Ross Millen: Top for the aim for Raith Rovers

“You want to try and get to the top four, that’s your ambition,” Millen told Courier Sport.

“You have to try and get there, first and foremost.

“But it’s really difficult. I think the league is definitely harder than last season.

Raith Rovers’ Ross Millen. Image: SNS.

“You’ve got so many more teams that can get into the top four this season.

“It’s a really competitive league and, if we can do what we can do, we’ve got a really good chance, but the most difficult thing is trying to be consistent.”

Millen looking forward to facing former side

One of the teams making the league a tougher place is newly promoted Fife rivals Dunfermline.

They have made a similar start to their league campaign, taking four points from a possible six.

Dunfermline took the lead at Tannadice but conceded a late equaliser. Image: SNS.

Millen missed that first encounter and is raring to get involved against his former club after fully recovering from injury.

Ross Millen ‘feeling good’ after Raith Rovers return

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “It’s good to be back involved at the sharp end on a Saturday.

“I had a wee tear in my thigh. I’ve never had a muscle injury as such before.

“I just needed to take my time and make sure it was right. I don’t want to miss any more games.

Ross Millen is happy with the start Raith Rovers have made. Image: SNS.

“The boys have been good this season. I think the way we’re set up, we’re always going to be exciting to watch.”

Rovers faced a tough test at Easter Road last week, but Millen thinks it will serve the players well in the forthcoming league matches.

Back among Premiership players

The right-back spent time at Kilmarnock a few years ago where he picked up top-flight experience.

“It was good to be back about Premiership players,” he said. “You know how good they are but it brings up your game again.

“We played a different shape on Sunday and I think we looked quite good in that shape as well.

The Raith Rovers players celebrate their equaliser versus Hibs. Image: SNS.

“That gives us different formations to play as well, if we need to change it sometimes.”

