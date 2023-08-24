Raith Rovers boss gives Fife derby team news and sets out Aidan Connolly return timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers boss gives Fife derby team news and sets out Aidan Connolly return timeline

The forward has been missing since the end of last season and is eyeing a return to action soon.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray hopes to have Aidan Connolly back soon. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray hopes to have Aidan Connolly back soon. Images: SNS.

Aidan Connolly is “progressing brilliantly” and will be back on the training pitch next week.

The Raith Rovers star played through the pain barrier last season after picking up an ankle ligament injury at Ibrox and hasn’t featured this season.

Manager Ian Murray said that last season’s top scorer will soon step up his recovery and is hoping the 28-year-old can make his return in next month’s SPFL Trust Trophy.

Rovers welcome Northern Irish side Cliftonville to Stark’s Park in the third round of the competition.

Aidan Connolly hasn’t featured for Ian Murray’s side since last season. Image: SNS.

“Aidan Connolly is progressing brilliantly,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“He’ll be back on the pitch next week, which is amazing. I’ve got my eye on the Cliftonville game for Aidan.”

Ian Murray: Players came through Hibs game unscathed

A more pressing matter is this weekend’s Fife derby.

It is the second of the season after the sides opened their Viaplay Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw and bonus-point win for Dunfermline.

Raith Rovers’ Scott Brown came through the Hibs game and is available for Ian Murray side this weekend. Image: SNS.

Murray said that Ross Millen, Ethan Ross Scott Brown, Shaun Byrne and Jamie Gullan all came through last week’s defeat to Hibs unscathed and are available for the weekend.

That means Ross Matthews and Dylan Corr are the only other players still out through injury.

Ian Murray gives Dylan Corr update

Corr’s injury is taking a little longer than expected to get to the bottom of.

“It’s a bit sketchy for Dylan Corr, much longer than we thought,” said Murray.

Raith Rovers centre-back Dylan Corr has been missing with a toe injury. Image: SNS.

“We think he might have broken something in his toe. It’s probably three to four weeks maximum for him.”

One player they will be without is left-back Liam Dick who was sent off versus Hibs for serious foul play.

That leaves Raith short in that area but the versatile Scott McGill has filled in there before and may be required to again.

Ian Murray not expecting to do more business soon

Murray doesn’t expect to do any more business between now and the end of the transfer window next week.

They may bring in a loan, but there is no time pressure to do so with that window staying open for another month still.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We’ve not really looked at anything,” said Murray. “We’re really happy with what we’ve got.

“We might add a loan, but we can do that after the window closes if it comes from the Premiership.

“That’s something we might look at further down the line, but at the moment, unless something pops up for us that we really like, there are no plans to add any more.”

