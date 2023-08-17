Who are Cliftonville? Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy opponents with Scottish connections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who are Cliftonville? Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy opponents with Scottish connections

The Northern Irish side have been handed a trip to Stark's Park in the Challenge Cup.

Cliftonville will travel to Scotland to take on Raith Rovers. Image: PA.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers have been drawn to face Cliftonville in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Dundee United v Dunfermline may be the pick of the round on paper, but given they will play each other a few times already this season, the real intrigue lies elsewhere.

Once of those ties will be at Stark’s Park when Rovers host Cliftonville in the third round of the competition next month.

The Northern Irish side entered last year for the first time and are one of this year’s four cross-border teams invited into the Challenge Cup along with Coleraine and Welsh sides Bala Town and The New Saints.

Cliftonville’s Red Army will be on the road when the team visit Raith Rovers. Image PA.

Last season they fell at the first hurdle at home to Queen’s Park, losing 3-2.

Who are Cliftonville?

Cliftonville are a Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Premiership side hailing from a suburb of North Belfast and finished fourth in the division last year behind Glentoran, Linfield and champions Larne.

Like in Scotland, their league season is only a few weeks old and Cliftonville have taken maximum points from their first two matches.

Their most recent was on Tuesday night, a 3-0 win away to Newry City.

The Reds have won the NIFL Premiership on five occasions – though the first of those was shared – and last did so in 2014.

More recently they won the country’s League Cup, defeating Coerlaine in the final in March last year.

SPFL connections

Since the start of June they have been managed by former Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Jim Magilton, who also represented Northern Ireland dozens of times.

His assistant manager Gerard Lyttle signed a professional contract at Celtic Park in 1994 and turned out for the under-18s and reserves though never made the first team.

On the playing squad are the familiar SPFL names of Connor Pepper and Joe Gormley.

Morton’s Connor Pepper challenges Brechin’s Bobby Barr.

Pepper, now 29 years old, signed for Inverness in 2012 under then-manager Terry Butcher.

The midfielder made 14 appearances for the Highlands side before his release and move to Morton, where he played 60 times over three years.

He moved to Northern Ireland in 2017 and played with Glentoran and Linfield before moving to his current club.

Danger man: Joe ‘The Goal’ Gormley

His team-mate, nicknamed “Joe the Goal”, had a less fruitful spell in Scotland

Gormley signed for St Johnstone in 2016, on loan from Peterborough United.

He had signed for the English club the previous year on the back of a prolific spell at Cliftonville but missed the majority of the season with a knee injury.

Cliftonville’s Joe Gormley during his short time at St Johnstone.

Things weren’t much better during his loan stint in Perth. Gormley made just two appearances before returning to his current club.

He definitely feels at home at Cliftonville and soon returned to his goalscoring self within no time.

Across two spells at The Reds, Gormley has scored a whopping 197 times in 366 appearances – around a goal every two games.

He is already off the mark this season, netting a double on the opening day versus Glenavon.

