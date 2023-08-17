Dundee United v Dunfermline the standout tie from SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United v Dunfermline the standout tie from SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Scottish clubs learned their fate for the next round of the lower-league competition.

By Craig Cairns
Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United holds off Ewan Otoo of Dunfermline.
Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United holds off Ewan Otoo of Dunfermline at weekend.

Dundee United versus Dunfermline is the pick of the ties in the third-round draw for the SPFL Trust Trophy.

James McPake’s side got an impressive point at Tannadice in the Championship at the weekend and now they will travel to the same venue at the start of next month.

Round three saw the 10 winners from the previous fixtures added into the hat along with the remaining League One sides, the Championship teams and the cross-border outfits contesting this year’s tournament.

Last season’s runners-up Raith Rovers drew one of those latter sides though will host Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville at Stark’s Park.

SPFL Trust Trophy
The SPFL Trust Trophy draw was made for the third round. Image: SNS.

Arbroath also have a home tie and will welcome fellow Championship side Inverness to Gayfield.

Montrose will also face a team from the same division after drawing Cove Rangers away from home and East Fife will host Albion Rovers of the Lowland League.

Holders Hamilton, meanwhile, will travel to Northern Ireland to take on Coleraine.

The ties will be played on the weekend of September 9 and 10.

The draw in full:

Coleraine v Hamilton

Raith Rovers v Cliftonville

Bala Town v Queen’s Park

Hibernian B v The New Saints

Edinburgh City v East Kilbride

Annan Athletic v Peterhead

Cove Rangers v Montrose

East Fife v Albion Rovers

Rangers B v Alloa

Dumbarton v Kelty Hearts

University of Stirling v Airdrie

Morton v Elgin City

Dundee United v Dunfermline

Arbroath v Inverness

Partick Thistle v Queen of the South

Ayr United v Falkirk

