Dundee United v Dunfermline the standout tie from SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Dundee United versus Dunfermline is the pick of the ties in the third-round draw for the SPFL Trust Trophy.

James McPake’s side got an impressive point at Tannadice in the Championship at the weekend and now they will travel to the same venue at the start of next month.

Round three saw the 10 winners from the previous fixtures added into the hat along with the remaining League One sides, the Championship teams and the cross-border outfits contesting this year’s tournament.

Last season’s runners-up Raith Rovers drew one of those latter sides though will host Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville at Stark’s Park.

Arbroath also have a home tie and will welcome fellow Championship side Inverness to Gayfield.

Montrose will also face a team from the same division after drawing Cove Rangers away from home and East Fife will host Albion Rovers of the Lowland League.

Holders Hamilton, meanwhile, will travel to Northern Ireland to take on Coleraine.

The ties will be played on the weekend of September 9 and 10.

The draw in full:

Coleraine v Hamilton

Raith Rovers v Cliftonville

Bala Town v Queen’s Park

Hibernian B v The New Saints

Edinburgh City v East Kilbride

Annan Athletic v Peterhead

Cove Rangers v Montrose

East Fife v Albion Rovers

Rangers B v Alloa

Dumbarton v Kelty Hearts

University of Stirling v Airdrie

Morton v Elgin City

Dundee United v Dunfermline

Arbroath v Inverness

Partick Thistle v Queen of the South

Ayr United v Falkirk