EXCLUSIVE: Brechin City chief Kevin Mackie tables League Two revamp plan and calls for urgent review of pyramid system

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie has called for an expanded 48-team SPFL – via a newly-formed 16-team League Two.

Mackie believes the game’s governing bodies need to urgently review the pyramid system.

Under his proposal club 48 would be automatically relegated and replaced by the winner of a Highland/Lowland League champions play-off clash.

Club 47 would then face the loser of the Highland/Lowland League play-off for an additional place in the SPFL.

With many ambitious clubs in both leagues, Mackie believes the time is right for expansion.

The SPFL have previously refused to entertain expanding beyond 42 clubs over a reluctance to further cut up the cake.

But Mackie has questioned the wasted money pursuing Rangers and Park’s Motor Group over the cinch deal.

And he has called on the SPFL to target more lucrative sponsorship deals.

“I often get told that Neil Doncaster (SPFL Chief Executive) has gone on record saying there will be more more than 42 teams in the leagues,” Mackie told Courier Sport.

“He doesn’t want to cut up the cake any more. That’s backward thinking.

“But when it suits, it’s quite easy for him to go and spend the money fighting against Rangers and Park’s over the cinch deal.

“Ultimately, the member clubs will pay the price and I would love to know the true cost of this.

“It’s a lot of money that could have been better allocated elsewhere and had a greater impact on our game as a whole.

“Some of the commercial deals they have got have been good but I’m sure more could be done there.

Fundamentally flawed

“The Emirates Glasgow-Dubai route is one of the most profitable routes for Emirates, have we considered them?

“With a bit of work, a new 48-club SPFL and 16-team League Two would be far more beneficial.

“The current pyramid system is fundamentally flawed. This isn’t just about Brechin City. It impacts on so many clubs.

“There should be a 48-team SPL, with a 16 teams in League Two and they should play each other twice.

“The team that finishes bottom should be relegated and the team that finishes second bottom goes into a play off.

“The Highland and Lowland League teams would then play each other.

“Then the winner automatically goes up and the second goes into a play-off with club 47.

“There are so many forward-thinking clubs below the SPFL within the Lowland and Highland leagues. Many are very well run and are extremely ambitious.

“But the SPFL have put mountains in place that are difficult to conquer. It’s time for change.”

Kevin Mackie on prize money

Mackie also believes there needs to be a thorough review of the game’s prize distribution model.

Brechin lifted the Highland League title but, ultimately, missed out on place in the SPFL after a controversial penalty shoot-out defeat to Spartans.

But Mackie revealed his side didn’t receive a penny in prize money for winning the Highland League.

By comparison, £86,000 was given to Stirling Albion for League Two success.

With potential proposals to strip the Highland League winners of a place in the Viaplay Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy that will further hit clubs like Brechin in the pocket.

Mackie added: “This year Stirling Albion got just shy of £90,000 for winning League Two. That’s fantastic and they deserve to be rewarded with that.

“We won the league and we don’t even get a single £. Where is the fairness in that?

“Where is the incentive to look at grassroots football and bring youngsters through?

“Our players won a league but two weeks later they felt like they’d just been told they were going to the electric chair.

Parachute payment

“The parachute payment is illogical. It doesn’t make sense.

“If you drop out of the leagues you get £60,000 over two season but then a team that wins the HL league doesn’t get a penny. How does that make sense?

“By all means offer a parachute payment but why aren’t we also rewarding teams for winning titles?

“The SFA might not even be aware of these financial facts.

“There’s also talk that there won’t be a place for the Highland League champions in the Viaplay Cup or the SPFL Trust Trophy next season.

“That could cost whoever wins the league – £35,000. How is any team meant to replace that kind of income?

“Right now there are probably around six teams spending the best part of £1.5-£2m million between them in the Highland and Lowland League.

“It’s been going on too long. We can’t run a business praying we’ll get a good run in the Scottish Cup to pay the bills.”