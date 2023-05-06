Brechin City boss Andy Kirk claims pyramid play-off ref had to check rule book before Spartans shoot-out success as confusion reigns supreme at Glebe Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Kirk claims referee Grant Irvine was force to check the rules at half-time as Brechin City suffered pyramid play-off heartbreak.

City crashed to a 4-3 penalty shoot-out loss with Ewan Loudon and Kevin McHattie both missing from the spot after a thrilling 3-2 win in the second leg.

Kirk is devastated at the loss that will confine Brechin to the Highland League again next year.

Yet he is stunned at the way his side exited the competition after Blair Carswell’s double penalty save.

Kirk claims whistler Irvine was adamant at half-time that the game would go to extra-time in the event of a tie.

But after being shown an email from the clubs that stated the game went straight to penalties, he was forced to alter the rules on the day.

“It’s a bit embarrassing as the referee didn’t know if the game should go to extra-time or penalties,” said Kirk.

“The ref was going by a rule book that states we needed to play extra-time.

“But both clubs had been sent an email during the week saying it would go straight to penalties.

“It’s embarrassing. How can they not know? It’s a play-off final.

“We had to show our email at half-time before the ref tried to double check. It’s a crazy way for the game to end.”

Andy Kirk vows Brechin will battle back from play-off disappointment

Meanwhile Kirk has vowed his club will battle back next year.

He masterminded Brechin’s Highland League triumph and will be back for the championship fight next term.

Kirk added: “It’s hard to put into words how I feel right now.

“The league winning day at Buckie Thistle put us all on a high.

“But just a few weeks later we have been cut down to our knees. That’s football for you.

“The players showed great fight to get back into the tie but we didn’t do our job on penalties and are out.

“It’s my job to pick the team back up and go again. I need to build for next season.

“Other clubs have already started that process and we can’t be left behind.”