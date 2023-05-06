Brechin City boss Andy Kirk claims pyramid play-off ref had to check rule book before Spartans shoot-out success as confusion reigns supreme at Glebe Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk claims pyramid play-off ref had to check rule book before Spartans shoot-out success as confusion reigns supreme at Glebe Park

Brechin crashed to a 4-3 penalty shoot-out loss as their play-off tie with Spartans went straight to penalties following a 3-3 draw on aggregate.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

Andy Kirk claims referee Grant Irvine was force to check the rules at half-time as Brechin City suffered pyramid play-off heartbreak.

City crashed to a 4-3 penalty shoot-out loss with Ewan Loudon and Kevin McHattie both missing from the spot after a thrilling 3-2 win in the second leg.

Kirk is devastated at the loss that will confine Brechin to the Highland League again next year.

Yet he is stunned at the way his side exited the competition after Blair Carswell’s double penalty save.

Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties for Spartans. Image: JasperImage

Kirk claims whistler Irvine was adamant at half-time that the game would go to extra-time in the event of a tie.

But after being shown an email from the clubs that stated the game went straight to penalties, he was forced to alter the rules on the day.

“It’s a bit embarrassing as the referee didn’t know if the game should go to extra-time or penalties,” said Kirk.

“The ref was going by a rule book that states we needed to play extra-time.

“But both clubs had been sent an email during the week saying it would go straight to penalties.

“It’s embarrassing. How can they not know? It’s a play-off final.

“We had to show our email at half-time before the ref tried to double check. It’s a crazy way for the game to end.”

Andy Kirk vows Brechin will battle back from play-off disappointment

Meanwhile Kirk has vowed his club will battle back next year.

He masterminded Brechin’s Highland League triumph and will be back for the championship fight next term.

Andy Kirk vows Brechin City will battle back. Image: Brechin City

Kirk added: “It’s hard to put into words how I feel right now.

“The league winning day at Buckie Thistle put us all on a high.

“But just a few weeks later we have been cut down to our knees. That’s football for you.

“The players showed great fight to get back into the tie but we didn’t do our job on penalties and are out.

“It’s my job to pick the team back up and go again. I need to build for next season.

“Other clubs have already started that process and we can’t be left behind.”

