Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffer play-off penalty shoot-out heartbreak against Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffer play-off penalty shoot-out heartbreak against Spartans

City take the tie to penalties after a thrilling 3-2 second leg win but lose 4-3 on penalties.

By Ewan Smith
Spartans celebrate as they beat Brechin City in the pyramid play-off. Image: Jasper Image.
Spartans celebrate as they beat Brechin City in the pyramid play-off. Image: Jasper Image.

Brechin City suffered pyramid play-off heartbreak for the second time in three years as Spartans beat them on penalties.

City took the game all the way after a five-goal thriller with strikes from Fraser MacLeod, Kieran Inglis and Botti Biabi cancelling out Brad Whyte and Blair Henderson.

But missed penalties from Ewan Loudon and Kevin McHattie mean the Edinburgh side progress to the final.

Brechin City v Spartans: Key moments

Brechin City went into trying to recover from 90th minute strike they lost to a ten-man Spartans in last week’s first leg.

But backed by an impressive home support and in the knowledge that they can play a lot better, they had hope.

And they almost got off to the perfect start inside two minutes.

Fraser MacLeod’s low 15-yard strike cracked off the base of the post.

Fraser MacLeod has made an impact at Brechin City. Image: Graeme Youngson/ Brechin City
Fraser MacLeod drew Brechin City level. Image: Graeme Youngson/ Brechin City FC

Brechin dominated possession early on but they were hit on the sucker punch on 14 minutes.

Brad Whyte met a Cammy Russell corner to head home and give Spartans a two-goal aggregate advantage.

Brechin tried to find a way back in and MacLeod met an Inglis cross only for his header to be blocked by Blair Carswell.

But they got the goal their play deserved on 45 minutes as Fraser MacLeod’s low drive deflected into the bottom corner.

Henderson then restored Spartans advantage as he slotted home a Cammy Russell cutback, in 54 minutes.

Brechin bounced back straight away with Inglis drilling into the net from 15 yards.

And Biabi levelled the tie as MacLeod’s long range effort rebounded back for Biabi to head in.

But City suffered disappointment in the shoot-out, after losing out at this stage to Ke and will again be in the Highland League next year.

Brechin City player ratings

Brechin: Wilson 7, Bain 6, McHattie 6, Thomson 6, Spark 7, McArthur 6, Scott 7, Inglis 7, MacLeod 8, Grady 6, Biabi 6. Subs: Easton, Koutismouka, McDonald, Cruickshank, Ferguson, Loudon, Northcott.

Brechin star man

Fraser MacLeod has been a revelation for Brechin this season and he pulled the strings from the heart of the midfield.

Manager under the microscope

Andy Kirk urged his players to be inspired by their Highland League success. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Andy Kirk has already brought success and silverware to Brechin City.

He has transformed the club since his arrival two years ago. Brechin had just three signed players at that point and had suffered three successive relegations.

They have now found the winning habit and deservedly lifted the Highland League championship.

But the ultimate goal is to return to the SPFL.

What next for Glebe Park side?

City will go back to the Highland League next season bidding to get back to this stage again.

They have regenerated the club over the last two years and can feel proud of the joy they have brought to the faces of the Brechin community.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]