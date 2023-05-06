Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffer play-off penalty shoot-out heartbreak against Spartans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City suffered pyramid play-off heartbreak for the second time in three years as Spartans beat them on penalties.

City took the game all the way after a five-goal thriller with strikes from Fraser MacLeod, Kieran Inglis and Botti Biabi cancelling out Brad Whyte and Blair Henderson.

But missed penalties from Ewan Loudon and Kevin McHattie mean the Edinburgh side progress to the final.

Brechin City v Spartans: Key moments

Brechin City went into trying to recover from 90th minute strike they lost to a ten-man Spartans in last week’s first leg.

But backed by an impressive home support and in the knowledge that they can play a lot better, they had hope.

And they almost got off to the perfect start inside two minutes.

Fraser MacLeod’s low 15-yard strike cracked off the base of the post.

Brechin dominated possession early on but they were hit on the sucker punch on 14 minutes.

Brad Whyte met a Cammy Russell corner to head home and give Spartans a two-goal aggregate advantage.

Brechin tried to find a way back in and MacLeod met an Inglis cross only for his header to be blocked by Blair Carswell.

But they got the goal their play deserved on 45 minutes as Fraser MacLeod’s low drive deflected into the bottom corner.

The tie is level as Biabi makes it 3-2 on the day for @BrechinCityFC pic.twitter.com/0g1G3BWqLa — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@ewansmithpr) May 6, 2023

Henderson then restored Spartans advantage as he slotted home a Cammy Russell cutback, in 54 minutes.

Brechin bounced back straight away with Inglis drilling into the net from 15 yards.

And Biabi levelled the tie as MacLeod’s long range effort rebounded back for Biabi to head in.

But City suffered disappointment in the shoot-out, after losing out at this stage to Ke and will again be in the Highland League next year.

Brechin City player ratings

🆕 Here is your Brechin City starting lineup for this afternoon’s Pyramid Playoff 2nd leg tie against @Spartansfc at Glebe Park. 🍾 Match sponsor – WRB Gas

⚽️ Ball sponsor – Martin Clark

👧 Mascot – Orla Ferguson 𝑪𝑶𝑴𝑬 𝑶𝑵 𝒀𝑶𝑼 𝑹𝑬𝑫𝑺!! 🔴⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Ruzh2anC5m — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) May 6, 2023

Brechin: Wilson 7, Bain 6, McHattie 6, Thomson 6, Spark 7, McArthur 6, Scott 7, Inglis 7, MacLeod 8, Grady 6, Biabi 6. Subs: Easton, Koutismouka, McDonald, Cruickshank, Ferguson, Loudon, Northcott.

Brechin star man

Fraser MacLeod has been a revelation for Brechin this season and he pulled the strings from the heart of the midfield.

Manager under the microscope

Andy Kirk has already brought success and silverware to Brechin City.

He has transformed the club since his arrival two years ago. Brechin had just three signed players at that point and had suffered three successive relegations.

They have now found the winning habit and deservedly lifted the Highland League championship.

But the ultimate goal is to return to the SPFL.

What next for Glebe Park side?

City will go back to the Highland League next season bidding to get back to this stage again.

They have regenerated the club over the last two years and can feel proud of the joy they have brought to the faces of the Brechin community.