St Johnstone won’t fall into trap of thinking win against Dundee United makes them safe, says ‘proud’ boss Steven MacLean

Jim Goodwin now thinks it’s a three-way Premiership relegation battle between Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

But St Johnstone interim manager, Steven MacLean, won’t fall into the trap of thinking their own survival mission has been accomplished.

The Perth side opened up a five-point gap on two of the teams below them and kept the cushion to the basement place at six thanks to their 1-0 victory over the Tangerines at McDiarmid Park.

Things are certainly looking up for Saints, with four games left.

However, MacLean knows there’s more work left to be done.

“It’s one result but it’s a big one,” he said. “We’re not going to settle for one win against Dundee United.

“We’ve got to look at the next four games. It’s Motherwell next and we’ve got to go and beat them.

“It’s a massive win but it’s only a cushion.

“We’re in tomorrow and we’re going to prepare for Motherwell and we’re going to do everything right.

“People said last week that the teams below us had won but I’m only interested in our club and what we do.

“I think you can see that we’re getting better and if we win our games then we’ll be fine.

“We don’t work as individuals – we’ve got to be good as a group. I’m delighted for everybody, the players and supporters.”

Far better attacking numbers

Saints have scored one goal in MacLean’s two games in charge and he believes the other stats are starting to show attacking improvement is being made.

“The win was deserved,” he said. “I thought we played well.

“We had to defend at the end which is what you have to do because they’re fighting for their lives as well.

“If I’ve got a gripe it would be that we could have scored more. We had 17 shots. That’s 14 shots and 17 shots in the last two games which is good but we want to keep building.”

Liam Gordon was an unlikely match-winner, given his last goal was back in October, 2021.

HT 1-0 Saints. Has been a typically close contest between these two teams. The Liam Gordon goal was certainly no classic but it could be a very, very important one. — Eric Nicolson (@C_ENicolson) May 6, 2023

“It was a sublime finish!” said MacLean. “It doesn’t matter how they go in.

“We’ve spoken about set-plays and how we get more goals from our defenders and midfielders. Everybody has to chip in.

“I’m delighted for the big man and delighted for all the players because winning becomes a habit.

“We broke that chain of losing with the draw against Hibs. We’ve now won and we have to kick on.

“There’s improvement in this team. I think everybody can see that we’re getting there. We’re working hard in training.

“You can see slight changes that we’re making and hopefully they’re enjoying it as much as I am. But I think we can get better.”