St Johnstone won’t fall into trap of thinking win against Dundee United makes them safe, says ‘proud’ boss Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone won’t fall into trap of thinking win against Dundee United makes them safe, says ‘proud’ boss Steven MacLean

The interim Perth manager has his first victory but is greedy for four more.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Gordon celebrates his winning goal.
Liam Gordon celebrates his winning goal. Image: SNS.

Jim Goodwin now thinks it’s a three-way Premiership relegation battle between Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

But St Johnstone interim manager, Steven MacLean, won’t fall into the trap of thinking their own survival mission has been accomplished.

The Perth side opened up a five-point gap on two of the teams below them and kept the cushion to the basement place at six thanks to their 1-0 victory over the Tangerines at McDiarmid Park.

Things are certainly looking up for Saints, with four games left.

However, MacLean knows there’s more work left to be done.

Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

“It’s one result but it’s a big one,” he said. “We’re not going to settle for one win against Dundee United.

“We’ve got to look at the next four games. It’s Motherwell next and we’ve got to go and beat them.

“It’s a massive win but it’s only a cushion.

“We’re in tomorrow and we’re going to prepare for Motherwell and we’re going to do everything right.

“People said last week that the teams below us had won but I’m only interested in our club and what we do.

“I think you can see that we’re getting better and if we win our games then we’ll be fine.

“We don’t work as individuals – we’ve got to be good as a group. I’m delighted for everybody, the players and supporters.”

Far better attacking numbers

Saints have scored one goal in MacLean’s two games in charge and he believes the other stats are starting to show attacking improvement is being made.

“The win was deserved,” he said. “I thought we played well.

“We had to defend at the end which is what you have to do because they’re fighting for their lives as well.

“If I’ve got a gripe it would be that we could have scored more. We had 17 shots. That’s 14 shots and 17 shots in the last two games which is good but we want to keep building.”

Liam Gordon was an unlikely match-winner, given his last goal was back in October, 2021.

“It was a sublime finish!” said MacLean. “It doesn’t matter how they go in.

“We’ve spoken about set-plays and how we get more goals from our defenders and midfielders. Everybody has to chip in.

“I’m delighted for the big man and delighted for all the players because winning becomes a habit.

“We broke that chain of losing with the draw against Hibs. We’ve now won and we have to kick on.

“There’s improvement in this team. I think everybody can see that we’re getting there. We’re working hard in training.

“You can see slight changes that we’re making and hopefully they’re enjoying it as much as I am. But I think we can get better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]