Jim Goodwin addresses Charlie Mulgrew red card as Dundee United boss makes Sportscene prediction

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United merited a point from their Tayside tussle with St Johnstone.

However, the Tannadice boss has predicted the sides will be bringing up the rear on Sportscene after failing to serve up a classic in Perth.

Liam Gordon’s first-half strike was enough to seal a precious three points for the Saintees, with United’s task made even more difficult when Charlie Mulgrew was dismissed for a foul on Melker Hallberg after the break.

I don’t think it was a particularly good game of football and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the last game on the highlights show! Jim Goodwin

Nevertheless, the Tangerines continued to push forward and Steven Fletcher rattled the stanchion with a ferocious volley deep into injury time.

“We tried to get as many offensive bodies on the pitch as possible towards the end,” noted Goodwin. “We knew we’d leave ourselves light and we were hit on the counter on a couple of occasions.

“But if Fletcher’s effort at the end goes in then, over the piece, a draw would have been a fair outcome.

“I don’t think it was a particularly good game of football and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the last game on the highlights show!

“It’s fine margins. Whoever got that first goal would be very important and, unfortunately for us, it’s a really poor goal to lose — a long throw into the box, we make first contact and then don’t react to the second ball. That’s why we lost the game.”

Triple threat

United brings a three-match winning run to a halt and, allied with Ross County’s win against Livingston, means just one point separates the Tangerines, Kilmarnock and the rock-bottom Highlanders.

“We are in a decent position if you consider where we were prior to the Hibs game (five points adrift at the bottom of the league),” he added.

“If I was sitting here still five points adrift, I’d be very concerned. But we’re not. We are level on points with Kilmarnock, albeit Ross County have now closed that gap.

“It looks like it will be between the three of us at the bottom — and we have great belief in the group.”

Will United appeal Mulgrew red?

Addressing Mulgrew’s dismissal for a foul on Hallberg as the Swede sought to burst clear down the channel, Goodwin plans to analyse the footage before deciding whether to appeal.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the contest, he added: “I haven’t had the chance to watch it back so I’ll wait and see.

“I’m reluctant to comment (on the prospect of losing Mulgrew) but of course Charlie has been a very important player.

“We’ll have a look back at the situation. Was there a covering defender? Was it a clear goalscoring opportunity? And we’ll assess that on Monday morning and decide what way we want to go.”