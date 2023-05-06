Jim Goodwin addresses Charlie Mulgrew red card as Dundee United boss makes Sportscene prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin addresses Charlie Mulgrew red card as Dundee United boss makes Sportscene prediction

Goodwin acknowledged that the all-Tayside showdown was far from a classic

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin chats with referee Alan Muir. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United merited a point from their Tayside tussle with St Johnstone.

However, the Tannadice boss has predicted the sides will be bringing up the rear on Sportscene after failing to serve up a classic in Perth.

Liam Gordon’s first-half strike was enough to seal a precious three points for the Saintees, with United’s task made even more difficult when Charlie Mulgrew was dismissed for a foul on Melker Hallberg after the break.

I don’t think it was a particularly good game of football and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the last game on the highlights show!

Jim Goodwin

Nevertheless, the Tangerines continued to push forward and Steven Fletcher rattled the stanchion with a ferocious volley deep into injury time.

“We tried to get as many offensive bodies on the pitch as possible towards the end,” noted Goodwin. “We knew we’d leave ourselves light and we were hit on the counter on a couple of occasions.

“But if Fletcher’s effort at the end goes in then, over the piece, a draw would have been a fair outcome.

Fletcher thunders a volley against the bar. Image: SNS

I don’t think it was a particularly good game of football and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the last game on the highlights show!

“It’s fine margins. Whoever got that first goal would be very important and, unfortunately for us, it’s a really poor goal to lose — a long throw into the box, we make first contact and then don’t react to the second ball. That’s why we lost the game.”

Triple threat

United brings a three-match winning run to a halt and, allied with Ross County’s win against Livingston, means just one point separates the Tangerines, Kilmarnock and the rock-bottom Highlanders.

United were backed by 2,700 fans in Perth. Image: SNS

“We are in a decent position if you consider where we were prior to the Hibs game (five points adrift at the bottom of the league),” he added.

“If I was sitting here still five points adrift, I’d be very concerned. But we’re not. We are level on points with Kilmarnock, albeit Ross County have now closed that gap.

“It looks like it will be between the three of us at the bottom — and we have great belief in the group.”

Will United appeal Mulgrew red?

Addressing Mulgrew’s dismissal for a foul on Hallberg as the Swede sought to burst clear down the channel, Goodwin plans to analyse the footage before deciding whether to appeal.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the contest, he added: “I haven’t had the chance to watch it back so I’ll wait and see.

Mulgrew walks. Image: SNS

“I’m reluctant to comment (on the prospect of losing Mulgrew) but of course Charlie has been a very important player.

“We’ll have a look back at the situation. Was there a covering defender? Was it a clear goalscoring opportunity? And we’ll assess that on Monday morning and decide what way we want to go.”

