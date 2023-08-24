William Kidd of Monifieth: Former Hydro Board manager and skilled footballer dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William Kidd of Monifieth: Former Hydro Board manager and skilled footballer dies

In 1988, Bill and Margaret moved to live in Monifieth, where they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.

By Chris Ferguson
The image shows a picture of Bill Kidd and a fishing rod.
Bill Kidd was a keen fly fisherman and a skilled footballer in his younger years.

William Kidd of Monifieth, who had a long career with the then North of Scotland Hydro Electric Board, later SSE, has died aged 85.

He was also a skilled footballer who attracted the attention of senior clubs, a keen gardener and fly fisherman.

William (Bill) Alfred Kidd was born on March 28 1938 in Plean House Garage, Plean, Stirlingshire.

He was the son of David Mitchel Kidd, a chauffeur, and Betsy Kidd (Low) from Auchterarder, and grew up with siblings David, Alex, George and Netta.

Academic bursary

Bill was raised in Stirlingshire, Dundee, and Muirhead where he attended Muirhead primary school and won a bursary to attend Harris Academy in Dundee. He was a keen footballer and was very proud to play for Harris Academy.

His first job was working as a wages clerk in a jute mill in Dundee. He was called up for National Service and served most of his time in Hong Kong. During this period, he continued with his football and played for the British Army.

When he returned to civilian life, Bill began work with the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board in Dundee and continued to work for the organisation for most of the rest of his career.

Hydro career begins

He started his career as an office junior and worked his way up to a manager in the accounts department. He not only worked in the office but conducted audits and stock checks in the Arbroath, Brechin and Dundee stores.

Bill met his future wife, Margaret, at a dance in Alyth and they were married on June 15 1963 in Blairgowrie.

Margaret was a nurse at Dundee Royal Infirmary and went on to be a sister at Meigle Cottage Hospital. Family life started in Muirhead where their two sons, Alistair and Lindsay, were born but they later moved to New Alyth to be nearer to Margaret’s family.

Bill continued with his love of football and played for teams in Muirhead and Auchterhouse. At one point he was on the verge of turning professional and received attention from a football scout from Dundee FC, a team Bill followed throughout his life.

In 1988, Bill and Margaret moved to live in Monifieth, where they remained and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.

Leisure pursuits

Bill was a great gardener at both New Alyth and Monifieth, was a member of Burnside Angling Club in Dundee and fished in many lochs around Scotland with his brothers.

He died peacefully on August 16 2023 at Balhousie Antiquary care home in Arbroath and had previously spent 19 months in Willow ward, Stracathro Hospital, living with dementia.

Bill leaves behind his wife Margaret, sons Alistair and Lindsay, daughters-in-law Tracy and Jane, and grandchildren Gareth, Rory, Laura and Amber.

His funeral will take place on Friday August 25 at 10.30am at Dundee crematorium.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation