Dundee FC PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United's Ayr force and Dee heart stoppers The latest episode of award-winning podcast Twa Teams, One Street is now out and available to listen The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. By George Cran August 24 2023, 4.38pm PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United's Ayr force and Dee heart stoppers What felt like a long, long wait is almost over as Dundee and Dundee United prepare to get back in action. An impromptu break to league campaigns thanks to early exits from the Viaplay Cup has left a football-shaped void on Sandeman Street. The ba' is back oot this weekend, though, and the Twa Teams lads are back to preview two key clashes. The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. First United travel to Ayr without two key midfield men – our man Alan Temple is on hand to discuss all things tangerine. Including his chat with owner Mark Ogren. Hearts have played four times since Dundee were last in action so can the Dee take advantage of any tiredness? They'll need an improvement in attack says our Dark Blues man George Cran – but where exactly? The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and on YouTube too.
Conversation