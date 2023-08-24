PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United’s Ayr force and Dee heart stoppers

What felt like a long, long wait is almost over as Dundee and Dundee United prepare to get back in action.

An impromptu break to league campaigns thanks to early exits from the Viaplay Cup has left a football-shaped void on Sandeman Street.

The ba’ is back oot this weekend, though, and the Twa Teams lads are back to preview two key clashes.

First United travel to Ayr without two key midfield men – our man Alan Temple is on hand to discuss all things tangerine.

Including his chat with owner Mark Ogren.

Hearts have played four times since Dundee were last in action so can the Dee take advantage of any tiredness?

They’ll need an improvement in attack says our Dark Blues man George Cran – but where exactly?

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and even on YouTube too.

Or, better yet, listen here: