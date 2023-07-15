Raith Rovers v Dunfermline: Matty Todd scores winning penalty after derby draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline: Matty Todd scores winning penalty after derby draw

The Viaplay Cup Group F fixture ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

By Craig Cairns
Matty Todd scored the winning penalty. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline took two points after a penalty-shootout win in the Fife derby.

The Viaplay Cup Group F match ended 1-1 after goals from Lewis McCann and Dylan Easton before the Pars won 4-2 on penalties to take the bonus point.

The TV cameras rolled in and crowd of just more than 4,000 watched on in what was a competitive encounter.

Rovers shaded the second half and the 1-1 draw over 90 minutes was a fair reflection of the match.

After Dunfermline won the coin toss, the teams switched sides but it was the hosts that came flying out of the traps, with central-defensive pairing Dylan Corr and Keith Watson both going close following corners.

Keith Watson went close to opening the scoring for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

At the other end, Josh Edwards struck the post as the Pars eased their way into the game.

Jamie Gullan then cracked the bar from a free-kick before McCann went close with a similar effort for the visitors.

Dunfermline took the lead minutes later when McCann cut in from the left and drove the ball into the far bottom corner.

Lewis McCann fired Dunfermline in front. Image: SNS.

Matty Todd missed a decent chance to double the Pars’ lead but it was Rovers who got back on level terms through Easton.

The playmaker scored with a lovely chipped finish over Deniz Mehmet around seven minutes before half-time.

Dylan Easton levelled for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

It took until midway through the second half for either keeper to be properly worked again when Megmet saved well from Liam Dick’s header.

Soon after, Mehmet had to get down low to Vaughan’s low strike as Rovers turned up the pressure.

Lewis Vaughan challenges Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.

With no winner, the match ended in penalties. The Pars again won the toss, choosing to shoot first.

Gullan hit the bar with Rovers’ first after McCann netted. Two spot-kicks each were then converted before Paul Allan’s effort was saved by Dabrowski to level things up.

Next up was Vaughan, who hit the outside of the post with his, paving the way for Matty Todd to score the winning penalty and cup his ears in front of the home support.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; McGill, Corr, Watson, Dick; Stanton (Arnott); Mullin (Hamilton), Easton, Smith (Mitchell); Gullan, Vaughan. Subs: McNeil, Thomson, Masson.

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Mehmet; Fisher, Benedictus, Breen (Allan); Comrie, Chalmers, Otoo, Edwards; Todd, Wighton (O’Halloran), McCann. Subs: Little, Fenton, Sutherland, Tod, Hoggan.

