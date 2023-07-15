Raith Rovers v Dunfermline: Matty Todd scores winning penalty after derby draw

Dunfermline took two points after a penalty-shootout win in the Fife derby.

The Viaplay Cup Group F match ended 1-1 after goals from Lewis McCann and Dylan Easton before the Pars won 4-2 on penalties to take the bonus point.

The TV cameras rolled in and crowd of just more than 4,000 watched on in what was a competitive encounter.

Rovers shaded the second half and the 1-1 draw over 90 minutes was a fair reflection of the match.

After Dunfermline won the coin toss, the teams switched sides but it was the hosts that came flying out of the traps, with central-defensive pairing Dylan Corr and Keith Watson both going close following corners.

At the other end, Josh Edwards struck the post as the Pars eased their way into the game.

Jamie Gullan then cracked the bar from a free-kick before McCann went close with a similar effort for the visitors.

Dunfermline took the lead minutes later when McCann cut in from the left and drove the ball into the far bottom corner.

Matty Todd missed a decent chance to double the Pars’ lead but it was Rovers who got back on level terms through Easton.

The playmaker scored with a lovely chipped finish over Deniz Mehmet around seven minutes before half-time.

It took until midway through the second half for either keeper to be properly worked again when Megmet saved well from Liam Dick’s header.

Soon after, Mehmet had to get down low to Vaughan’s low strike as Rovers turned up the pressure.

With no winner, the match ended in penalties. The Pars again won the toss, choosing to shoot first.

Gullan hit the bar with Rovers’ first after McCann netted. Two spot-kicks each were then converted before Paul Allan’s effort was saved by Dabrowski to level things up.

Next up was Vaughan, who hit the outside of the post with his, paving the way for Matty Todd to score the winning penalty and cup his ears in front of the home support.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; McGill, Corr, Watson, Dick; Stanton (Arnott); Mullin (Hamilton), Easton, Smith (Mitchell); Gullan, Vaughan. Subs: McNeil, Thomson, Masson.

Here's how the teams should line up tonight: pic.twitter.com/Y4WYMxCvbT — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 15, 2023

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Mehmet; Fisher, Benedictus, Breen (Allan); Comrie, Chalmers, Otoo, Edwards; Todd, Wighton (O’Halloran), McCann. Subs: Little, Fenton, Sutherland, Tod, Hoggan.