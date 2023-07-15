What the managers said after Dunfermline’s Viaplay Cup penalty shootout win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

What the managers said after Dunfermline’s Viaplay Cup penalty shootout win

The Pars took the bonus point with a win on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Fife derby.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and James McPake counterpart. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
James McPake said a draw over 90 minutes was a fair reflection of Saturday’s televised Fife derby.

The Pars won 4-2 on penalties – taking the bonus point – after the match ended in a 1-1 draw through goals from Lewis McCann and Dylan Easton.

Matty Todd then scored the decisive penalty in the shootout to give the Pars the bonus point.

Matty Todd scored the winning penalty. Image: SNS.

‘We looked dangerous’

“We’re delighted because, last season, it was a penalty shoot-out that put us out this cup, so we knew how important that was,” said McPake.

“I don’t think either team deserved to win that game if I’m honest.

“They had spells, we had spells on transition where we looked dangerous.

“But I think if it was a league game, then walking away with a draw, I probably would’ve been happy, because there were certain things that we didn’t do to the level that we’ve shown.”

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Despite seeing areas to work on, the Dunfermline manager was pleased with how his side matched up against Championship opposition ahead of the coming season.

“We’re going to face that week in, week out in our league, but it was a cup tie,” added McPake.

“We should’ve been more free, more confident on the ball and, for me, it was the simple things that let us down – the five-yard pass, second balls, winning our headers.”

‘A very hard game’

Ian Murray was not too downbeat after his side lost the “lottery” of penalties but was disappointed his side didn’t test Dunfermline more.

Rovers dominated the second half, with the Pars a threat on the break, but were unable to force a winner.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“It was a very hard game for both teams, it was played at a very frantic pace – as you would expect,” said Murray.

“I thought we started the game exceedingly well in the first stages and then they grew into it and had their wee spell also.

“I thought we deserved to be level at half-time. I thought the second half, we dominated it. But we dominated it without testing their backline enough. We didn’t stretch them enough.

“At the other end, Kevin has not had much to do other than a few dangerous crosses into the box.”

