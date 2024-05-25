Antonio Portales buzzing for first taste of Dundee derby next season

Dundee FC defender Antonio Portales’ eyes light up when the prospect of facing city rivals United is put to him.

The Tangerines’ return to the Scottish Premiership brings with it the return of the derby in the City of Discovery.

With both sides spending a season each in the Championship over the last two years, there has not been an all-Dundee clash since the 2021/22 campaign.

Portales thrives on such days and is excited by the prospect of playing in front of a raucous atmosphere on either side of Tannadice Street.

“It will be good to play the derby versus Dundee United,” said Portales. “It’s good. It’s good for the city and good for the football.

“I was playing with Monterrey and I played in a bigger derby (versus Tigres) in Mexico. I enjoy that game because it’s not just a game.

“The people, the atmosphere, it’s amazing. The fans are mad, it’s big, very big.

“It’s different here. It’s different but it’s amazing. Here I saw Rangers v Celtic and the fans and I listened to some players who said next season will have a very good derby.”

The 27-year-old Mexican has enjoyed a successful first campaign at Dens Park, despite two injury setbacks.

After a top-six finish, next season he wants to go one better with Dundee this time next year and qualify for Europe.

He also has his eye on helping the club to end its long wait for a win in one of the two major cup competitions.

And, if he does have another successful season, Portales hopes to catch the eye of Mexico national team boss Jaime Lozano.

However, the ball-playing centre-back knows he has a long way to go before he is considered for his first international call-up.

“I am not close to the Mexico national team right now, but hopefully soon,” said Portales. “It will help playing in Scotland.

“The results and the games help me and hopefully soon they can call me up.”

Portales will now spend the next few weeks back home in Mexico before returning to Dens Park for pre-season training.

“I will go home and rest with the family over the summer – some warm weather,” he said.

“I enjoy it here. The weather in Mexico is ‘part of the show’.

“But, yeah, I will rest with the family and I will be preparing some training before I come back.”