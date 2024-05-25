Carnoustie paedophile admits ‘I’ve been doing stuff’ as police uncover obscene images stash

An Angus pervert has been placed on the sex offenders register after he was caught with a stash of sick child abuse material.

Grant Ross told police “I admit I’ve been doing stuff” when they raided the Carnoustie home he shares with his 97-year-old mother.

A laptop seized from his bedroom was forensically analysed by police.

An initial haul of around 200 files were uncovered.

But more digging uncovered hundreds more child abuse files, including images of infants.

Ross, who was convicted of indecent exposure and an indecent breach of the peace in 1989, will be sentenced in July.

Warrant executed

Unemployed Ross appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two charges.

He admitted taking or making indecent images of children at his home in Linefield Road in Carnoustie between October 6 in 2021 and October 24 the following year.

The 64-year-old also admitted possessing the sick files from the first download date until police raided his home on October 27 last year.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told the court police had received confidential intelligence that Ross had been accessing vile material.

Officers attended at the home he shares with his elderly mother at 8.40am to execute a search warrant they’d obtained.

Ross’s mother, who was asleep when police attended, was unable to use a computer.

He told officers: “I admit I’ve been doing stuff.”

Vile files

Police seized a laptop from his bedroom and found evidence of 200 sick photographs.

These showed exploitation of children aged from 14 to as young as infants.

Further analysis found that 1,761 twisted images existed on the computer.

Just over 460 of the files were found to be of the most graphic category, with 403 of those still accessible.

Another 584 accessible images were rated at Category B.

525 more accessible images were considered Category C.

Evidence of 188 more inaccessible files were also discovered.

Ms Allan lodged a crown motion for Ross’s laptop to be forfeited.

Carnoustie paedophile put on register

Ross’s solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client was aware he’d be placed on the sex offenders register.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered background reports and deferred sentencing until July 4.

The sheriff will consider forfeiture and confirm how long Ross will be on the sex offenders register at the next hearing.

Ross’s bail, with special conditions, was continued.

