24 best derby day pictures as Dundee United and Dundee draw at Tannadice

Dundee players made the traditional walk across the road to Tannadice yesterday before a thrilling 2-2 with Dundee United in the derby.

The Dens Park men grabbed a vital point to boost their survival chances after coming back from two goals down.

The Tangerines appeared to be cruising to victory following goals from Nicky Clark and Charlie Mulgrew either side of the interval.

However, a quick-fire strike from Danny Mullen and a stunner from Charlie Adam ensured a share of the spoils.

Here are some of the best images from an entertaining day at Tannadice.