Home News Dundee

24 best derby day pictures as Dundee United and Dundee draw at Tannadice

By Katherine Ferries
April 10 2022, 12.41pm Updated: April 10 2022, 5.20pm
United fans make sure derby is full of colour. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
United fans make sure derby is full of colour. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Dundee players made the traditional walk across the road to Tannadice yesterday before a thrilling 2-2 with Dundee United in the derby.

The Dens Park men grabbed a vital point to boost their survival chances after coming back from two goals down.

The Tangerines appeared to be cruising to victory following goals from Nicky Clark and Charlie Mulgrew either side of the interval.

However, a quick-fire strike from Danny Mullen and a stunner from Charlie Adam ensured a share of the spoils.

Here are some of the best images from an entertaining day at Tannadice.

Charlie Adam and Niall McGinn lead the walk from Dens to Tannadice.
Charlie Adam and Niall McGinn lead the walk from Dens to Tannadice.
Dundee players arrive at Tannadice after the traditional short walk.
Fans arrive excited for the game ahead. Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fans from both sides arrive for the game. Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fans from both sides, embrace before the game, rivals for the day, friends for life. Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fans arrive for the game. Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fans from both sides arrive for the game. Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fans: Rebecca Butcher, Fern Butcher (5), Logan Snedker (9) and Chris Stewart. Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Cousins Archie Findlay (10) and Rebecca Mcsweeney (11). Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Best friends Evan Thomson (6) and Ruben Small (8) Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Gregor Buchan and Abbie Glover with a clear message of what they think will happen to their city rivals. Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Dundee United fans unveil banner before kick-off. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
United fans make sure derby is full of colour. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Dundee fans in full voice at Tannadice. Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
United fans get behind their side on a lively day at Tannadice. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Smoke bomb leaves a hazy look across Tannadice. Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee fans salute their side following the fightback.

