Hibernian 2-1 Raith Rovers: Ian Murray’s side exit Viaplay Cup with gutsy display

The Kirkcaldy side went toe-to-toe with the Premiership club in the last 16 of the League Cup at Easter Road.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was unable to record a victory against his old side Hibs. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers’ ability to go toe-to-toe with top-flight opposition was in evidence again despite a 2-1 defeat to Hibs in the Viaplay Cup.

The Easter Road side progress to the quarter-final through goals from Elie Youan and second-half substitute Dylan Vente, either side of a Callum Smith strike – his third goal of the season for Rovers.

Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne both came in as Ian Murray starting with two holding players against Premiership opposition.

Shaun Byrne made his first start for Raith versus Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

They replaced Dylan Easton, who was suspended, and Jack Hamilton who dropped to the bench.

Lee Johnson made six changes to his side after their European heroics in Switzerland on Thursday night – and with the small matter of Aston Villa coming up on Wednesday.

Raith take time to settle

Hibs came out of the traps quicker and it took two key interventions, one from each Rovers centre-back to prevent a promising opportunity.

Sam Stanton during Raith Rovers’ Viaplay Cup tie against Hibs. Image: SNS.

By then, Raith had taken control and did so for most of the half, creating the better chances against the disjointed hosts.

Callum Smith, playing through the middle as a lone striker, came closest but couldn’t quite lift the ball over David Marshall after he raced on to Paul Hanlon’s poor back pass.

Raith Rovers’ Callum Smith tussles with Hibs’ Adam La Fondre. Image: SNS.

There were some lovely patterns of play from Murray’s men and one of those, from a throw-in initially, saw Ross Millen get into a great position but there were no takers when he fired it back across goal.

Hibs progress in Viaplay Cup after sides share goals

Hibs brought on Joe Newell at half-time and he gave them instant impetus.

There were chances at either end just before Hibs took the lead: Watson made a goal-saving clearance from Hanlon’s header and at the other end, Vaughan cracked the post from Ross Millen’s whipped cross.

From the resulting corner Hibs broke, ending with Martin Boyle through on goal. His former team-mate Kevin Dabrowski spread himself expertly to knock it behind.

Elie Youan put Hibs ahead versus Raith in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

The Polish keeper was rooted to his line moments later when Youan nodded in the opener from a few yards out from the corner that followed.

Their lead lasted around 10 minutes as Smith did what he did for the winner versus Morton the previous week and pounced on a defensive mistake before firing low past Marshall.

Callum Smith equalised for Raith Rovers versus Hibs. Image: SNS.

It was no more than Rovers deserved but within seconds they were behind once more.

Hibs responded by instantly bringing on Vente and he instantly restored Hibs’ lead, with Liam Dick unable to contain Youan in the build-up.

Murray threw on some attacking substitutions but they were unable to find a second equaliser and Dick was ordered off in injury-time after catching Vente in the face with his boot.

Line-up

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Millen, Watson, Murray, Dick; Brown (Gullan 75′), Byrne (Ross 65′); Mullin, Stanton (Mitchell 90+2′), Smith; Vaughan (Hamilton 75′).

Subs not used: Thomson, McGill, Arnott, Masson.

