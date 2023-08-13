Raith Rovers talking points: Was Ian Murray’s assessment of win too harsh?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers talking points: Was Ian Murray’s assessment of win too harsh?

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from the 3-2 win over Morton.

Ian Murray wasn't happy with the performance from his Raith Rovers players. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers put their first three points on the board with a 3-2 win over Morton in a tetchy affair.

Jack Hamilton got off the mark for his new club, Lewis Vaughan added to his tally and Callum Smith – who was a pest all afternoon for the Morton defence – scored a goal worthy of winning the game.

But they did it the hard way: chucking a two-goal lead and having to adapt to repel near-constant pressure from the visitors at one point.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s hard-fought win.

Were Rovers that bad?

After the game, Ian Murray was fairly scathing in his assessment of his team’s performance.

Rovers were comfortably ahead in the first half – though watching the first penalty decision back, they were given a helping hand by referee David Munro.

Despite that, Rovers were well worthy of their two-goal lead at that point and conceded out of nowhere. They also finished the game strongly.

What is worrying is that Rovers spent most of the second half camped in as Murray made changes to stem the flow.

They also conceded twice from Morton’s only two shots on target.

Murray was right that they must vastly improve if they are to compete against Hibs in the Viaplay Cup next week, but there were still positives to take from the match.

Too many conceded goals

Even though Raith haven’t lost over 90 minutes in seven competitive matches, starting on the final day of last season, they are conceding a few too many.

Ian Murray’s Raith Rovers have conceded four goals in their first two Championship matches. Image: footystats.org.

They have conceded four goals in their first two Championship matches – joint second worst in the division at this early stage.

In the Viaplay Cup group stage, Murray’s side let in five goals, more than the other second-placed teams other than Forfar.

All attackers off the mark

That doesn’t matter too much if you are regularly out-scoring your opponents – or, in the case of the Partick Thistle match, snatch an unlikely point.

Not only are Rovers scoring a lot of goals – the joint most in the division along with Saturday’s opponents and Dundee United.

They are being shared around too. Of their 13 goals so far, aside from the own goal versus Albion Rovers, there have been eight different scorers.

Ethan Ross came off the bench versus Partick Thistle to set up two goals. Image: Raith Rovers.

All the attacking players are off the mark – other than Ethan Ross, who has still made his mark, setting up two in the Thistle comeback and winning a penalty late on versus Morton.

That penalty was missed by Josh Mullin, but he is already on the board, along with fellow summer signings Callum Smith and Hamilton.

A new way to win

There have already been a few signs that this is a different Rovers side to this time last year.

Murray said he feared at one point his team would end Saturday’s game with nothing, such was Morton’s second-half momentum.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

But, for all their pressure, Kevin Dabrowski was rarely tested – his lacklustre kicking didn’t help though – and Raith showed resilience to nick a winner on the counter.

It was another result they likely wouldn’t have dug out this time last season.

