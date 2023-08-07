Salvage operation at Partick Thistle shows Raith Rovers are more resilient under Ian Murray this season

Sometimes momentum is huge in football.

Raith Rovers may have made a bit of a shaky start overall in their opening fixture of the 2023/24 Championship season, but they rescued a point from nowhere.

Partick Thistle were protecting a two-goal lead going into the final 10 minutes but goals from midfield maestro Dylan Easton and 20-year-old forward Kieran Mitchell put a positive spin on a difficult afternoon up until that point.

Both goals were set up by Ethan Ross, making his first appearance since the start of May – coincidentally, also a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle.

The late salvage operation keeps the positivity brimming up from recent off-field changes and a successful Viaplay Cup group stage campaign.

Raith Rovers take renewed resilience into Partick Thistle clash

Last season, Rovers fell behind 18 times in the Scottish Championship. They came from behind to win just once – a 2-1 win in Arbroath – and took just two draws from those 18 games.

Although they did progress from a losing position a couple of times in cup competitions – taking both Morton and Dundee to penalties in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

After taking a point on Saturday at Firhill, Rovers have already reached one-fifth of their total points from losing positions from last season.

Saturday wasn’t the first time they’ve shown such character, even in the rudimentary stages of the current campaign.

In the Viaplay Cup group stage, Raith fell behind to Dunfermline before coming back to draw over 90 minutes.

They went on to finish the group by coming from behind to take a bonus-point win away to Kilmarnock before coming back from 2-1 down at Annan to win and seal progression to the last 16.

Rovers’ unbeaten run extended

Even their other game – a 2-0 win at home to Albion Rovers – was one they may have come up short in this time last year.

It leaves Murray’s men unbeaten over 90 minutes in their five competitive fixtures – coming off the back of an unbeaten pre-season.

Raith were frustrated for large spells and took until 76 minutes to break down Sandy Clark’s Lowland League stodgy side – who also carried a threat on the counter.

Next up is Raith’s opening home match of the Championship versus Morton – who put on a late show of their own on Saturday evening to come back and defeat Ayr United 3-1.

The ideal is to not fall behind in the first place in matches but Rovers have shown already this season that they have more about them when the opposition gets their noses in front.