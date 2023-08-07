Salvage operation at Partick Thistle shows Raith Rovers are more resilient under Ian Murray this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salvage operation at Partick Thistle shows Raith Rovers are more resilient under Ian Murray this season

The Stark's Park club came from 2-0 down late on to rescue a point versus Partick Thistle.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Sometimes momentum is huge in football.

Raith Rovers may have made a bit of a shaky start overall in their opening fixture of the 2023/24 Championship season, but they rescued a point from nowhere.

Partick Thistle were protecting a two-goal lead going into the final 10 minutes but goals from midfield maestro Dylan Easton and 20-year-old forward Kieran Mitchell put a positive spin on a difficult afternoon up until that point.

Both goals were set up by Ethan Ross, making his first appearance since the start of May – coincidentally, also a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle.

The late salvage operation keeps the positivity brimming up from recent off-field changes and a successful Viaplay Cup group stage campaign.

Raith Rovers take renewed resilience into Partick Thistle clash

Last season, Rovers fell behind 18 times in the Scottish Championship. They came from behind to win just once – a 2-1 win in Arbroath – and took just two draws from those 18 games.

Although they did progress from a losing position a couple of times in cup competitions – taking both Morton and Dundee to penalties in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Raith Rovers took five points from losing positions in the Championship last season. Image: Transfermarkt.

After taking a point on Saturday at Firhill, Rovers have already reached one-fifth of their total points from losing positions from last season.

Saturday wasn’t the first time they’ve shown such character, even in the rudimentary stages of the current campaign.

In the Viaplay Cup group stage, Raith fell behind to Dunfermline before coming back to draw over 90 minutes.

They went on to finish the group by coming from behind to take a bonus-point win away to Kilmarnock before coming back from 2-1 down at Annan to win and seal progression to the last 16.

Rovers’ unbeaten run extended

Even their other game – a 2-0 win at home to Albion Rovers – was one they may have come up short in this time last year.

It leaves Murray’s men unbeaten over 90 minutes in their five competitive fixtures – coming off the back of an unbeaten pre-season.

Raith were frustrated for large spells and took until 76 minutes to break down Sandy Clark’s Lowland League stodgy side – who also carried a threat on the counter.

Josh Mullin broke the deadlock versus Albion Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.

Next up is Raith’s opening home match of the Championship versus Morton – who put on a late show of their own on Saturday evening to come back and defeat Ayr United 3-1.

The ideal is to not fall behind in the first place in matches but Rovers have shown already this season that they have more about them when the opposition gets their noses in front.

