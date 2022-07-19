3 talking points from Dumbarton v Raith Rovers as result needed at Pittodrie becomes clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 talking points from Dumbarton v Raith Rovers as result needed at Pittodrie becomes clear

By Craig Cairns
July 19 2022, 10.03pm
Raith travelled to Dumbarton for their Premier Sports Cup tie.
Raith Rovers’ require a two-goal win at Pittodrie this weekend after a
0-0 draw and penalty-shootout win over Dumbarton.

Only finishing above group leaders Aberdeen in first position will likely be enough to progress to the next round of the Premier Sports Cup.

For the second time in four days Rovers failed to get the better of League Two opposition over 90 minutes.

It was a better performance than Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Stirling Albion but it was equally, if not more, frustrating.

It leaves Raith with an uphill battle if they wish to progress any further in the tournament.

Starting line up

How Ian Murray responded to the disappointment Saturday was always going to be one of the more interesting aspects of the match.

He decided to stick with the same system and personnel that drew then lost on penalties to Stirling.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.

Murray said after that match that his defence was too deep and too ponderous, having a knock-on effect on the rest of the team.

He got the desired response here, with an early chance for Aidan Connolly almost opening the scoring. Just before that Scott Brown had come close from distance.

Sloppy at the back

Several chances were given up against Stirling on Saturday and it was a similar story here.

Despite Raith’s domination it was Dumbarton who had the two best chances of the first half.

Callum Wilson was unmarked on the penalty spot when his effort was saved by Jamie MacDonald and Gregor Buchanan nodded a free header wide.

Rovers dominated the second half and at the other end there was some excellent passages of play in and around the Dumbarton box.

Ultimately it ended in frustration though, leaving Raith requiring a two-goal victory at Pittodrie.

Sorry record in tournament

Raith have only qualified from the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup once since the format was brought in for the 2016/17 season.

That was last season, topping a group with Livingston, Cowdenbeath, Alloa and Brechin.

They have finished second twice, amassing eight points each time but each time it wasn’t enough to progress.

With only three second-placed teams qualifying for the next round, a draw (win or lose on penalties) will likely not be enough this time.

Why have Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts made fewer signings than other teams this summer?

