3 talking points from Dumbarton v Raith Rovers as result needed at Pittodrie becomes clear

Raith Rovers’ require a two-goal win at Pittodrie this weekend after a

0-0 draw and penalty-shootout win over Dumbarton.

Only finishing above group leaders Aberdeen in first position will likely be enough to progress to the next round of the Premier Sports Cup.

For the second time in four days Rovers failed to get the better of League Two opposition over 90 minutes.

It was a better performance than Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Stirling Albion but it was equally, if not more, frustrating.

It leaves Raith with an uphill battle if they wish to progress any further in the tournament.

Starting line up

How Ian Murray responded to the disappointment Saturday was always going to be one of the more interesting aspects of the match.

He decided to stick with the same system and personnel that drew then lost on penalties to Stirling.

Murray said after that match that his defence was too deep and too ponderous, having a knock-on effect on the rest of the team.

He got the desired response here, with an early chance for Aidan Connolly almost opening the scoring. Just before that Scott Brown had come close from distance.

Sloppy at the back

Several chances were given up against Stirling on Saturday and it was a similar story here.

Despite Raith’s domination it was Dumbarton who had the two best chances of the first half.

Callum Wilson was unmarked on the penalty spot when his effort was saved by Jamie MacDonald and Gregor Buchanan nodded a free header wide.

Rovers dominated the second half and at the other end there was some excellent passages of play in and around the Dumbarton box.

Ultimately it ended in frustration though, leaving Raith requiring a two-goal victory at Pittodrie.

Sorry record in tournament

Raith have only qualified from the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup once since the format was brought in for the 2016/17 season.

That was last season, topping a group with Livingston, Cowdenbeath, Alloa and Brechin.

They have finished second twice, amassing eight points each time but each time it wasn’t enough to progress.

With only three second-placed teams qualifying for the next round, a draw (win or lose on penalties) will likely not be enough this time.