Callum Davidson offers Theo Bair update after Elgin post collision and laments ‘switching off’ that cost St Johnstone healthier margin

By Sean Hamilton
July 19 2022, 10.14pm Updated: July 19 2022, 11.56pm
Theo Bair nurses his shin after colliding with the Elgin post
Callum Davidson was delighted with St Johnstone’s attacking display in Elgin.

But the Perth boss lamented the defensive lapses that cost his side a healthier winning margin.

Saints streaked into a 4-0 lead at Borough Briggs after turning the screw on their League Two opponents in the second half.

The Perth side looked set for a comfortable win – but coughed up two late goals out of nothing.

Callum Davidson saw positives and negatives in St Johnstone’s performance in Elgin

For Davidson, that dampened his enjoyment of what should have been a perfect night.

“The majority of the game, I’m quite pleased,” he said.

“I thought some of our football was good. We tried to get into good spaces, good areas… we looked a threat and to get four goals, I’m quite pleased.

“But then there’s that little bit of a lack of concentration.

“People don’t realise how much professionalism you need, the concentration levels you need.

We wanted to win the game 4-0. When you go four up, you don’t want to concede a goal.

“That’s what disappoints me the most. But I’m pleased with a lot of things. I thought we were better on the creative side and had some pleasing performances.

“Jamie Murphy and Graham Carey, that’s more minutes into them, I thought Michael O’Halloran did well – and Adam Montgomery was probably the best player on the pitch.”

Theo Bair knock

Of most concern to the Saints boss was the gash to the shin received by Theo Bair in a collision with the post at Borough Briggs.

He was withdrawn in the first half with blood soaking through his sock.

And Davidson revealed the big striker was in real pain in the aftermath.

“He’s got a huge gash on his shin,” said the Saints boss.

“Fingers crossed it’s not too bad because I want to get Theo in games.”

3 talking points as St Johnstone kick-start campaign in Elgin

